Disney Sells Out Advertising Space for 98th Oscars

This marks the sixth consecutive sell-out for a major live tentpole event for the company.

For the sixth consecutive live tentpole event, Disney Advertising has officially sold out all of their advertising inventory for the upcoming 98th Oscars telecast.

What’s Happening:

Disney Advertising has officially sold out of advertising inventory for the 98th Oscars telecast, reinforcing the continued momentum of Disney’s live specials and its ability to turn culture-defining moments into scaled, premium brand experiences.

Fueled by strong marketplace demand that began shortly after last year’s broadcast, this marks the sixth consecutive major live tentpole sell-out for Disney Advertising, including the 97th Oscars, The 59th Annual CMA Awards, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The momentum also sets the stage for an unparalleled 2027 live lineup for The Walt Disney Company, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, The 69th GRAMMYS, the 99th Oscars, and Super Bowl LXI.

Since launching last year, Disney Advertising’s Content Everywhere strategy has continued to expand and evolve – driving greater integrations and demand across linear, streaming, social and digital platforms. Brands including Mazda, Pfizer, and Volkswagen of America are tapping into Disney’s expansive ecosystem – from Know Your Movies on Hulu and Critically Acclaimed on Disney+, to TikTok Pulse Premiere and Disney CreativeWorks produced custom content and enhanced media formats, the “Oscars Everywhere” approach transforms the live broadcast into an extended multi-day, multi-platform brand experience.

Additional surrounding moments include On The Red Carpet at The Oscars, a live pre-show syndicated across major local markets and streamed nationwide, as well as After the Oscars Show, extending advertiser presence across the full awards conversation.

Proud Sponsors for this year’s show include Rolex, who returns for their ninth year, and Burger King who joins the category for the first time. Additional advertisers include: Disney Cruise Line; Dunkin’; Eli Lilly and Company; Eucerin; Intuit TurboTax; L’Oreal; McDonald’s; Microsoft; Miebo; Paris Baguette; Peacock; Starbucks; State Farm; Toyota; and Verizon.

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu, airing in more than 200 territories worldwide.





What They’re Saying:

John Campbell, SVP, Entertainment and Streaming Solutions, Disney Advertising: “Live continues to be one of the most powerful ways for brands to connect with engaged audiences at scale, and the Oscars represent the very best of culture, creativity, and community. We’ve reimagined the show's impact for brands far beyond a single night –creating a connected, multi-platform experience that delivers real cultural connection and measurable results.”





A Presentation of Presenters:

Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver were all recently announced to present at this year's ceremony.

They join previously announced Oscars presenters Will Arnett, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña.

Matt Berry will serve as the announcer for this year’s show.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, The Oscars will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT, with the official live red-carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT.



