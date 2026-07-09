Former Disney+ President Alisa Bowen Named CEO of Fubo

Bowen brings nearly a decade of Disney streaming leadership experience to Fubo's top job.

Fubo has announced that veteran Disney executive Alisa Bowen has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

What's Happening:

Bowen will take on her new role as of tomorrow, July 10, where she replaces outgoing CEO David Gandler.

Most recently, Bowen served as President of Disney+ in a 10-year tenure at The Walt Disney Company.

Before leading Disney+, Bowen was a founding member of Disney's Streaming Leadership team, helping shape the strategy, launch, and global expansion of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Her work played a key role in building Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming business, overseeing the operational growth and scaling of its flagship streaming platforms.

Prior to joining Disney, Bowen held executive leadership roles at News Corporation, Dow Jones, and Thomson Reuters, with experience across New York, Los Angeles, London, and Sydney.

Pending shareholder approval following Fubo's Annual Meeting on July 28, Bowen is also expected to join the company's Board of Directors.

Outgoing CEO David Gandler has stepped down from the Board and will not stand for re-election as part of the leadership transition.

Fubo and Disney completed their previously announced business combination last year, bringing together Fubo's live TV streaming platform with Hulu + Live TV under a unified streaming business.

What They're Saying:

Andy Bird, chairman of the Board: “Following the combination with Hulu + Live TV last year, Fubo has reached a pivotal moment in its strategic evolution, with a compelling Pay TV platform, strong content portfolio and unique integration in the Disney ecosystem. Alisa’s appointment is the culmination of a thoughtful process led by the independent directors of the Board to find the next leader to advance Fubo’s strategy and performance. Alisa is a proven operator who brings nearly 30 years of product, digital and operational experience, including leadership across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. She has an established track record of driving global subscriber growth and profitability, and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and expertise as Fubo enters its next chapter.”

“Following the combination with Hulu + Live TV last year, Fubo has reached a pivotal moment in its strategic evolution, with a compelling Pay TV platform, strong content portfolio and unique integration in the Disney ecosystem. Alisa’s appointment is the culmination of a thoughtful process led by the independent directors of the Board to find the next leader to advance Fubo’s strategy and performance. Alisa is a proven operator who brings nearly 30 years of product, digital and operational experience, including leadership across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. She has an established track record of driving global subscriber growth and profitability, and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and expertise as Fubo enters its next chapter.” Alisa Bowen: “I am excited to lead Fubo in its next phase as we sharpen its strategy across sports, news and entertainment, accelerate growth and drive profitability, while delivering even greater value to Fubo and Hulu + Live subscribers, our advertisers and our content partners. I look forward to working closely alongside this talented leadership team to strengthen Fubo as an industry leader and create significant value for all of our shareholders.”