New BBC Podcast Looks at Success of "Toy Story 5" as Josh D'Amaro Takes Over Disney Company
Could the success of the Pixar film be a sign of a turnaround?
A new podcast from the BBC World Service is taking a look at how the success of Toy Story 5 could signal a turnaround for the Disney company under new CEO Josh D'Amaro.
What's Happening:
- A new episode of the Business Daily podcast from the BBC World Service is exploring some of The Walt Disney Company's recent challenges, and wonders if the success of Pixar's Toy Story 5 could be the sign of things turning around at the company.
- Toy Story 5 broke opening weekend box office records, handing Josh D'Amaro a welcome gift as he settles in to the top role at Disney. But he inherits many challenges at the global media company as well - theme park attendance has dipped, overall cinema sales are down compared with pre-pandemic box office takings, while its streaming service Disney+ faces strong competition from Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max.
- While Toy Story 5 recreated the magic of the original animated adventure, recent releases linked to Marvel or Star Wars have bombed.
- This is the latest episode of BBC's weekly Power Players show, hosted by Rahul Tandon and Will Bain in the UK, and North America Business Correspondent Michelle Fleury in New York.
- You can listen to the new episode wherever you find your podcasts, or via Spotify below.
- As of June 24, Toy Story 5's box office earnings have passed the $200 millon mark domestically. However, Incredibles 2, also from Pixar Animation Studios, retains the title of best first day ever for an animated feature by about $200,000.
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack returns as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad among another new cast members, including Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as Atlas, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, and others rounding out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.
- To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review.
- Toy Story 5 is now playing in theaters everywhere.
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