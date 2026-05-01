One Disney, One App: Executives Reportedly Discussing Single "Super App" in Disney+
It might be a technical feat, but something that Disney fans are already kind of used to.
A new report reveals that Disney execs are exploring ways to integrate each Disney app (Parks, games, streaming, etc) into a single "super app" via Disney+.
What's Happening:
- A new report from Bloomberg indicates that top executives at the Walt Disney Company are currently discussing ways to take all the different apps - like My Disney Experience, Disney Cruise Line Navigator, and others - combining them into Disney+ for a one stop app for all things Disney.
- In doing so, the streaming service would become the first place where users can buy park tickets, merchandise, play games, and watch all the content from the Company.
- Internally, according to sources familiar with the matter, the idea is being described as a "super app."
- The conversations are reportedly at an early stage and no solid plans at developing the idea have been discussed, but has reportedly also been at the center of internal presentation materials.
- This is also as new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro attempts to break up the division within the company, simplifying how customers interact with the brand in a "One Disney" style. The one-stop app would certainly tie into this evolution of evolving the company's direct-to-consumer business.
- Granted, the idea of a super app has been something that former CEO Bob Iger had been toying with for over a decade. There were even reports of a membership program similar to Amazon's Prime service.
- The ambition, especially with more apps released in the last few years, has never really gained traction due to the logistics. Currently, the company is working on combining Hulu with Disney+, an idea that is facing its own obstacles due to different technical infrastructure as well as programming rights.
- However, D'Amaro (who took the reins of the company in March) is focused on the idea, sharing during Disney's Annual Meeting of Shareholders that "Disney+ will continue to evolve beyond a traditional streaming service to become the digital centerpiece of our company - a portal that connects our stories, experiences, games, films, and more in entirely new ways."
Already (My Disney) Experienced:
- This - on the technical side - might seem like an ambitious feat, but Disney fans and app users are already kind of used to it.
- For example, if one is an avid park goer, they must already be quite versed in the Disneyland or My Disney Experience (Walt Disney World) app. As such, they must sign in with a single email address and account that connects all their Disney memberships - like D23, Disney+, etc.
- Simply by going into account settings, you can see just a number of ways that various accounts are already connected. On My Disney Experience for example, you can see your Castaway Club status (if sailed on Disney Cruise Line), whether or not you're an Annual Passholder or Magic Key holder at Walt Disney World or the Disneyland Resort, a Disney+ subscriber, a D23 Member, a Cast Member, and more. Even if you're a Disney Visa cardholder! If you're one of the rare few - a Club 33 or Golden Oak membership is also noted.
- The point is - from a consumer standpoint - having everything in the single Disney+ platform wouldn't be that far of a stretch for those already familiar with Disney mobile apps as they're all connected anyway, though currently through multiple app platforms.
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