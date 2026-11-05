Jonathan Garson to Become Pixar President as Jim Morris Steps Down
Morris will remain involved at Pixar, with Jonas Rivera taking on an expanded role.
After over a decade serving as Pixar President, Jim Morris will be stepping aside as Jonathan Garson prepares to take the reins in early 2027.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Pixar President Jim Morris will transition to the role of President Emeritus after 12 years leading the animation studio.
- Jonathan Garson, a Disney veteran of more than 30 years, will succeed Morris as President of Pixar.
- The leadership changes will take effect on January 4, 2027.
- President Emeritus, for those who don’t know, is an honorary title for someone who is stepping away from their leadership position but will continue to be involved with the company.
- Morris will continue serving as executive producer on Incredibles 3, scheduled for release on June 16, 2028.
- In his new role, Morris will focus on talent development, mentorship, special projects, and technology initiatives supporting Disney and Pixar's artists and storytellers.
- As President, Garson will oversee Pixar's production and operations, including producers, department heads, and post-production.
- Both Morris and Garson will report directly to Disney Entertainment Studios Chairman Alan Bergman.
- Pete Docter will remain Pixar's Chief Creative Officer, while Jonas Rivera will take on an expanded role as Executive Vice President of Creative.
- Rivera will oversee Pixar's filmmakers, creative executives, development, casting, and content advisement departments, working alongside Docter.
- Docter and Rivera will serve as executive producers on each Pixar film.
- Morris' transition was reportedly planned in advance and is not connected to Disney's broader executive buyout offerings or workforce reductions.
Jim Morris' Career
- Morris joined Pixar in 2005 and became the studio's second President, succeeding Ed Catmull.
- During his tenure at Pixar, the studio's feature films have generated more than $12 billion at the worldwide box office.
- Before joining Pixar, Morris spent much of his career at Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM).
- At ILM, he served as General Manager before becoming President of Lucas Digital Ltd., overseeing visual effects production on numerous films.
- Morris has spent 52 years in the entertainment industry, including nearly 40 years at Lucasfilm and Pixar.
Jonathan Garson's Career
- Garson has worked for Disney for more than 30 years and has been with Pixar since 2010.
- He most recently served as Pixar's General Manager, overseeing various aspects of the studio's operations.
- Garson previously led Pixar's marketing and franchise team.
- Over the past 16 years, he has worked closely with Pixar leadership, filmmakers, and creative teams, including Pete Docter and Jim Morris.
What They’re Saying:
- Alan Bergman, Disney Entertainment Studios Chairman: “Having worked closely with Jim Morris for more than 20 years, I have enormous respect for his leadership and unwavering commitment to Pixar and its people. He’s not only a tremendous partner in business but a great friend. As we prepare for his eventual retirement, this transition will ensure a smooth succession for the team. With a deep background at both Pixar and Disney, Jonathan Garson has proven to be an exceptional leader with a strong sense of what makes Pixar unique and how its storytelling comes to life in so many ways for fans, and Pete Docter and I are excited for him to step into this role. In addition, Jonas Rivera brings a wealth of creative expertise that will serve the team well as he works even more closely with Pete.”
- Jim Morris, Pixar President: “Leading Pixar has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I’m honored to have been a steward of its legacy alongside extraordinary artists, storytellers, and technologists who keep redefining what animation can do and expanding the art of cinema. After 52 years in the business, and almost 40 at Lucasfilm and Pixar, I’ll be stepping back from the day-to-day, but I’m thrilled to move into handling a number of special projects, working alongside my friends Pete, Jonathan, and Jonas at Pixar, and of course Alan Bergman, who has been such a supporter of Pixar throughout the years. Looking ahead, I can’t think of anyone better than Jonathan to carry the legacy of this beloved studio forward. He’s a Pixar person through and through, a fierce champion of our films, our people, and our culture. Pixar is in very good hands.”
- Jonathan Garson, Pixar President To-Be: “I still remember seeing Toy Story for the first time – never imagining I’d one day work at Pixar, let alone step into a leadership role such as this. Every day I walk in the door here, I’m reminded just how special this place is and how lucky I am to be a part of it. Jim has shown me what it looks like to safeguard this culture of quality, innovation, and creative ambition, and I’m extremely grateful to both him and Alan for their trust and support. It’s a humbling opportunity, and I look forward to working with Pete, Jonas, the production leadership team led by Katherine Sarafian and Lindsey Collins, and all of the extraordinary talent here at Pixar as we continue to push boundaries and lead our studio into the future.”