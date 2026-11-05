Jonathan Garson to Become Pixar President as Jim Morris Steps Down

Morris will remain involved at Pixar, with Jonas Rivera taking on an expanded role.

After over a decade serving as Pixar President, Jim Morris will be stepping aside as Jonathan Garson prepares to take the reins in early 2027.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting that Pixar President Jim Morris will transition to the role of President Emeritus after 12 years leading the animation studio.

Jonathan Garson, a Disney veteran of more than 30 years, will succeed Morris as President of Pixar.

The leadership changes will take effect on January 4, 2027.

President Emeritus, for those who don’t know, is an honorary title for someone who is stepping away from their leadership position but will continue to be involved with the company.

Morris will continue serving as executive producer on Incredibles 3, scheduled for release on June 16, 2028.

In his new role, Morris will focus on talent development, mentorship, special projects, and technology initiatives supporting Disney and Pixar's artists and storytellers.

As President, Garson will oversee Pixar's production and operations, including producers, department heads, and post-production.

Both Morris and Garson will report directly to Disney Entertainment Studios Chairman Alan Bergman.

Pete Docter will remain Pixar's Chief Creative Officer, while Jonas Rivera will take on an expanded role as Executive Vice President of Creative.

Rivera will oversee Pixar's filmmakers, creative executives, development, casting, and content advisement departments, working alongside Docter.

Docter and Rivera will serve as executive producers on each Pixar film.

Morris' transition was reportedly planned in advance and is not connected to Disney's broader executive buyout offerings or workforce reductions.

Jim Morris' Career

Morris joined Pixar in 2005 and became the studio's second President, succeeding Ed Catmull.

During his tenure at Pixar, the studio's feature films have generated more than $12 billion at the worldwide box office.

Before joining Pixar, Morris spent much of his career at Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM).

At ILM, he served as General Manager before becoming President of Lucas Digital Ltd., overseeing visual effects production on numerous films.

Morris has spent 52 years in the entertainment industry, including nearly 40 years at Lucasfilm and Pixar.

Jonathan Garson's Career

Garson has worked for Disney for more than 30 years and has been with Pixar since 2010.

He most recently served as Pixar's General Manager, overseeing various aspects of the studio's operations.

Garson previously led Pixar's marketing and franchise team.

Over the past 16 years, he has worked closely with Pixar leadership, filmmakers, and creative teams, including Pete Docter and Jim Morris.

What They’re Saying: