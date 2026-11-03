More Layoffs and Cost Cutting Ahead at The Walt Disney Company
It seems to be more frequent than that "every six months" quip last month.
A number of layoffs and cuts are reportedly in the works for the Walt Disney Company again.
What's Happening:
- Bloomberg is reporting that Disney could potentially make thousands of job cuts across numerous arms of the company as some managers are being asked to target 20% in annual cost savings.
- In addition to expense reductions, the cost savings could come from job eliminations, according to sources who wish not to be named.
- Some operations - which could range from the parks, TV, and movies - will be affected disproportionately.
- CEO Josh D'Amaro is reportedly aiming to reinvest a portion of the savings into film and TV programming, technology, and the parks and Disney Cruise Line.
- Over the last few years, Disney has cut billions of dollars worth of costs while also eliminating thousands of positions. Prior reductions have impacted every division, including ABC, Pixar Animation Studios, ESPN, the various film studio arms, and Disney Experiences.
- Back on October 1, reports indicated that Disney was planning a restructuring of the TV division and other units at the company.
- Just days ago, more layoffs were reportedly arriving at Walt Disney Imagineering as well.
Walden's Words:
- The Walt Disney Company President and Chief Creative Officer Dana Walden addressed ongoing company layoffs and corporate restructuring during an interview with Lucas Shaw at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles on October 1, 2026.
- At the time, Shaw asked "So you guys announced some cuts earlier this week... every six months you guys are cutting people and restructuring. I'm just wondering, like, how are there still people to fire and how is there still restructuring when you have fired thousands of people?"
- Walden responded, "Wow, the snarkiest possible version of this question. I would start with: we're not firing people every six months... But it's not just Disney; it happened at Warner Brothers Discovery, it happened at Paramount. ...there is a need to constantly evaluate how you're structured and how big is the organization. Technology set their sights on our business and we must survive and thrive and grow, and that's what we're going to do."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com