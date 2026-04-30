One Disney: Earth Month

Each April, Earth Month offers The Walt Disney Company a natural opportunity to lean into one of its longest-standing strengths: telling stories about the world around us. But in 2026, the company is doing something more ambitious. Through a company-wide initiative led by National Geographic, Disney is demonstrating what “One Disney” can look like in action.

At the center of this year’s celebration is the “Step Into Wonder” campaign, a global effort that spans content, parks, digital platforms, and real-world conservation work. It is not just about watching a documentary or acknowledging Earth Day. It is about creating a unified experience across the company that encourages audiences to connect with nature in meaningful ways.

That effort begins with storytelling, where Disney’s entertainment engine is firing on all cylinders. On Disney+, the Earth Month collection brings together a curated lineup of content from National Geographic and Disneynature, including new premieres like Secrets of the Bees and Orangutan. These titles are not just visually stunning. They are positioned as entry points into a larger conversation about conservation and our relationship with the natural world.

But what makes this initiative feel different is how it extends beyond streaming. Disney’s parks and experiences division plays a key role in bringing Earth Month to life in a tangible way. At Disneyland Resort, guests can engage with National Geographic-themed activations, from immersive pop-ups to interactive experiences tied to the stories being told on screen. These moments turn passive viewing into active participation, reinforcing the idea that discovery does not end when the credits roll. At a recent event at the La Brea Tar Pits, Piper Curda from Pixar’s Hoppers led a conversation with Nat Geo’s Dr. Sammy Ramsey about bees and the important role they play, showcasing another collaboration.

Meanwhile, Disney’s digital ecosystem ensures that the message reaches audiences wherever they are. Social platforms across Disney and National Geographic channels are filled with daily content, including short-form videos and the “Wonder List,” a series of simple prompts designed to encourage families to explore nature in their everyday lives. Even a 24/7 “Earth Moods” livestream adds another layer, offering a calming, always-on connection to the planet.

Importantly, this is not just a media campaign. Disney is tying the celebration back to real-world impact through efforts, such as the Disney Conservation Fund, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year. By spotlighting conservation initiatives alongside its storytelling, Disney reinforces that its role is not only to inspire wonder, but also to help protect it.

Taken together, Earth Month 2026 showcases how Disney’s various divisions can align around a single idea. From streaming and television to parks, social media, and philanthropy, each piece plays a distinct role, but all are working toward the same goal: helping audiences better understand and appreciate the world we share.

In a company built on storytelling, that kind of coordination is not just effective. It is a reminder that when Disney operates as one, it can turn even a month-long celebration into something that feels much bigger.