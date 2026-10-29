When Your Dream Job Disappears: Why Disney’s Layoffs Hit Different

I understand that layoffs are sometimes necessary. Business ebbs and flows, projects begin and end, and changes in technology or consumer tastes can alter the kinds of work a company needs. Disney is subject to those realities, and loving the company does not require pretending that every position can exist forever. But understanding the business explanation for a layoff does not make its human consequences any less significant, especially at a company whose legacy causes people to believe so deeply in the work they do.



The recent layoffs affecting Walt Disney Imagineering are particularly difficult to reconcile with the scale of the future Disney has been selling. Imagineering’s staffing needs have always been tied to the demands of individual projects, and a busy development calendar does not mean that every discipline is needed at the same level at the same time. Still, when we are repeatedly told about the extraordinary amount of work underway, it is reasonable to wonder how that promise fits alongside the departure of people whose job is to help deliver it. From the outside, we may never have enough information to understand each decision, but we can recognize that behind every eliminated position is someone whose life has just changed.

Layoffs are hardly unique to Disney. Barclays has announced plans to cut approximately 5,000 jobs in 2026, with 1,000 already eliminated when the bank outlined the reductions in October. eBay has announced another reduction of approximately 9% of its global workforce, affecting roughly 1,000 employees, while Kroger plans to eliminate approximately 3,000 corporate positions over the next three years. These announcements involve different businesses and timelines, but each number represents people facing an unwanted disruption to their lives. Across industries, employees are being asked to absorb the consequences of restructuring, shifting priorities, and efforts to reduce costs. A person losing a job at a bank, a grocery chain, or a technology company deserves the same compassion as someone losing a job at Disney. Financial insecurity, disrupted plans, and the loss of a professional community are painful regardless of the name on the paycheck.

For many Disney employees, however, there is another layer to that loss. Working for the company can be the realization of an ambition that began long before a résumé was written or an application submitted. It might be an Imagineer who grew up wondering how an attraction worked and eventually helped create one, an ESPN employee whose lifelong love of sports became a career, or a Marvel employee who found an opportunity to contribute to the stories that first made them love comics. Losing that position can mean losing both a livelihood and a future they had spent years imagining.

This personal investment has value for Disney. It can be the reason someone takes another pass at a detail, asks an uncomfortable question about whether something is good enough, or notices a problem that others might overlook. Pride in the work can help turn an acceptable experience into a memorable one. When Disney talks about the people who make its stories and experiences possible, it is acknowledging a contribution that cannot be fully captured in a staffing chart.

That dedication also makes separation harder. Someone who has invested so much of themselves in the company may struggle to separate the elimination of their position from a judgment about their talent or the worth of their contribution. Knowing intellectually that a restructuring is a business decision does not necessarily make it feel less personal. The emotional work of moving forward can begin at the same moment the practical work of finding another job becomes urgent.



As an outsider who cares about Disney, I find the recurring layoff announcements frustrating for precisely that reason. Each round brings another set of people facing that disruption, even as the company continues to ask employees and fans to be enthusiastic about its future. The explanation that cuts will allow investment in growth areas can be especially difficult to hear. There may be sound reasons for reallocating resources, and investing in existing projects does not always produce a new announcement. But the language alone does little to explain how the company’s ambitions will be better served by the changes. When the immediate, visible result is people leaving, the promised benefit can feel distant and abstract.

Disney’s legacy is often discussed through its most recognizable names, characters, and achievements. Yet that legacy also depends on people whose names most guests and viewers will never know. It includes the person who solved a technical problem, coordinated a complicated process, supported a creative team, or caught an error before it reached an audience. Their work matters even when its greatest success is that nobody ever notices how difficult it was. While we all love Disney stories, Disney’s biggest accomplishment is assembling a team of employees who have a special passion for the work that they do. The Disney workforce has always been Disney’s most valuable asset, even beyond its impressive IP portfolio.

For anyone affected, please know that a departure cannot erase your contributions to the Disney legacy. Your work has made Disney better and stronger while you contributed to bringing inspirational stories to audiences of all types. And while your direct contributions to the company may have ended, or perhaps paused, that doesn’t mean that your connection to Disney gets severed just because your employment did.

If your next opportunity takes you elsewhere, the experience you gained goes with you. The judgment, resourcefulness, collaboration, and attention to detail you developed can have value in places you may never have considered. When you work with your new teams, you will soon realize how much you personally gained from your time at Disney. As you work with your new peers, it will become clear the skills that you possess from having spent time in the creative and collaborative environment that Disney provides.

So to all those impacted, please know that Disney fans appreciate you, care about you, and are wishing you all the best. You have played a role in making something we love and will continue to love. Our ultimate wish is that you find your happy ending, whatever form that may take.