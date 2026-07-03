Why Disney is the Perfect Example of the American Spirit

Having visited every international Disney destination over the last four months, I came away with a timely reminder that each resort serves as an ambassador for the American experience in its respective country. Yet, none of them accomplishes this by wrapping themselves in the American flag or filling the air with patriotic songs. Instead, they demonstrate something far more meaningful: what can happen when the ideals that shaped the American experiment are put into practice.

Those ideals include a dedication to freedom, free enterprise, and the pursuit of happiness. They are present in the optimism of the storytelling, the relentless pursuit of quality, the entrepreneurial spirit that created these destinations, and the simple promise that tomorrow is just a dream away. In many ways, the ideals of America are inseparable from the Disney experience.

The story of what became The Walt Disney Company is itself a quintessential American story. It begins with two brothers (the sons of an immigrant) who believed that creativity and hard work could overcome humble beginnings. Both brothers served their country during wartime, and the benefits earned through military service were part of the financial foundation for what would eventually become the world's most influential entertainment companies. Walt and Roy Disney built an artistic enterprise within the framework of American enterprise, building an organization that would become a cultural institution.

Of course, neither Disney nor the United States has ever been perfect. Both have experienced moments of extraordinary achievement alongside periods of significant failure. Both have endured challenges brought about by forces beyond their control as well as decisions of their own making. Yet what has allowed each to endure is a belief that improvement is not only possible but necessary. The American Constitution speaks of forming "a more perfect Union," acknowledging that perfection is an aspiration rather than a destination. Progress has never been linear, but the commitment to keep moving forward remains central to the American experiment. While progress does not erase past faults, being able to overcome past failures should be appreciated while still acknowledging the faults of today.

Many of Disney's stories provide a point of commonality with Americans. They are our culture’s myths that nearly every person knows, understands, and values. They give our diverse nation something that we can all relate to, discuss, and share together. Unfortunately, many leaders of our nation of all political stripes have embraced the politics of division. Instead of embracing unifying forces such as Disney to find common ground, they use them as tools for their political theater and to fan the flames of divisive passions. This vile practice obfuscates the true Disney ideals of optimism, empathy, and creativity. These ideals are not the realm of one political party or another, as they are also the ideals of America as a whole. In a way, trying to use Disney to cleave the American people is to use their own spirit as a weapon against themselves.

As The Walt Disney Company prepares to commemorate America's Semiquincentennial with a company-wide broadcast celebration across its platforms, there is an opportunity to do more than simply mark an anniversary. At its best, Disney has always reminded audiences not only of where America has been, but of what it can aspire to become. One hopes this milestone celebration can rise above the divisions of our moment and instead serve as a source of joy and inspiration to the American public and the world. May both The Walt Disney Company and The United States of America continue to be a positive force in the world for the next 250 years.