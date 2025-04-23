“10 Things I Hate About You” Broadway Musical in the Works
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is co-writing the music, with “Girls” creator Lena Dunham among the show’s’ writers.
The 1999 hit comedy film 10 Things I Hate About You is getting the Broadway musical treatment.
What’s Happening:
- Singer Carly Rae Jepsen, best known for her hit song “Call Me Maybe," announced the 10 Things I Hate About You stage musical on her instagram, revealing she and Ethan Gruska would be writing the music and lyrics for the production.
- The creator and star of HBO’s Girls, Lena Dunham, is writing the show alongside Jessica Huang (Blended 和 (Harmony): The Kim Loo Sisters).
- 10 Things I Hate About You is arranged and orchestrated by Tom Kitt, who’s worked on several Broadway musicals adapted from other mediums, including American Idiot, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Jagged Little Pill.
- The show is being directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon (MJ the Musical)
- Hollywood Reporter confirmed 10 Things will be coming to Broadway, though there is no announced timing as yet. The image Jepsen posted, seen below, does say “Summer 2025," but that would almost certainly be too soon for a Broadway debut so presumably that date signifies another marker for the production.
- Disney owns 10 Things I Hate About You, having released the hit teenage romantic comedy through their now-defunct Touchstone Pictures label in 1999. The Broadway musical will be produced by Mike Bosner (Sunset Blvd.) in partnership with Buena Vista Theatrical.
- Inspired by William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the film was led by Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger in the roles that made them stars, alongside a cast that also included Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Larry Miller, Andrew Keegan, David Krumholtz, Susan May Pratt and Allison Janney.
- Disney previously adapted the title as a 10 Things I Hate About You TV series that ran for two seasons, from 2009-2010, on ABC Family (now known as Freeform).
