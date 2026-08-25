Airing Tonight: "20/20" to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Dolly Parton

Catch it on ABC at 10/9c.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dolly Parton in a special episode of 20/20, debuting tonight on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Today, August 25th, is a hard day for fans around the world as the Queen of Country Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80.

As American grieves one of the nation’s most impactful icons, ABC has announced that a new special edition of their hit show 20/20 will premiere tonight.

Titled “Dolly Parton: An American Original,” families around the nation can sit together and explore the legacy of Dolly Parton on the evening of her passing.

The special is set to air at 10/9c on ABC and stream later on both Hulu and Disney+.

Dolly Parton had an incredibly illustrious career as a songwriter, singer, actor, and cultural icon that crossed paths with Disney several times throughout her life, including moments on Hannah Montana, The Simpsons, and more.

Catch 20/20’s “Dolly Parton: An American Original” tonight on ABC at 10/9c.

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