Airing Tonight: "20/20" to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Dolly Parton
Catch it on ABC at 10/9c.
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dolly Parton in a special episode of 20/20, debuting tonight on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Today, August 25th, is a hard day for fans around the world as the Queen of Country Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80.
- As American grieves one of the nation’s most impactful icons, ABC has announced that a new special edition of their hit show 20/20 will premiere tonight.
- Titled “Dolly Parton: An American Original,” families around the nation can sit together and explore the legacy of Dolly Parton on the evening of her passing.
- The special is set to air at 10/9c on ABC and stream later on both Hulu and Disney+.
- Dolly Parton had an incredibly illustrious career as a songwriter, singer, actor, and cultural icon that crossed paths with Disney several times throughout her life, including moments on Hannah Montana, The Simpsons, and more.
- Catch 20/20’s “Dolly Parton: An American Original” tonight on ABC at 10/9c.
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