"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Wins TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
Percy Jackson and the Olympians has won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming, plus In Living Color is the recipient of the Heritage Award! See the rest of the 2026 winners below, including Program of the Year honors for Crave/HBO Max's steamy hockey romance Heated Rivalry and a Career Achievement Award for late-night mainstay Stephen Colbert.
2026 TCA Award Winners:
- Program of the Year — "Heated Rivalry" — Crave/HBO Max
- Outstanding Achievement in Comedy — "Widow's Bay" — Apple TV
- Outstanding Achievement in Drama — "The Pitt" — HBO Max
- Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials — "Death by Lightning" — Netflix
- Outstanding New Program — "Widow's Bay" — Apple TV
- Individual Achievement in Drama — Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus" — Apple TV
- Individual Achievement in Comedy — Kate O'Flynn, "Widow's Bay" — Apple TV
- Outstanding Achievement in News and Information — "The American Revolution" — PBS
- Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch — "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" — CBS
- Outstanding Achievement in Reality — "The Traitors" — Peacock
- Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming — "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" — Disney+
- Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming — "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical" — Apple TV
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation — "Long Story Short" — Netflix
- Outstanding International Series — "Squid Game" — Netflix
- Career Achievement Award — Stephen Colbert
- Heritage Award — "In Living Color"
About the TCA Awards:
The Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards honor exceptional programs and performances from the 2025-2026 television season. Winners were selected by more than 220 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, all of whom are members of the TCA. Visit tvcritics.org/tca-awards to see all of the past award winners.