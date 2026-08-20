"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Wins TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

See all of the 2026 TCA Award winners, including Program of the Year champ "Heated Rivalry" and a Career Achievement Award for Stephen Colbert

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming, plus In Living Color is the recipient of the Heritage Award! See the rest of the 2026 winners below, including Program of the Year honors for Crave/HBO Max's steamy hockey romance Heated Rivalry and a Career Achievement Award for late-night mainstay Stephen Colbert.

2026 TCA Award Winners:

Program of the Year — "Heated Rivalry" — Crave/HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy — "Widow's Bay" — Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Drama — "The Pitt" — HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials — "Death by Lightning" — Netflix

Outstanding New Program — "Widow's Bay" — Apple TV

Individual Achievement in Drama — Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus" — Apple TV

Individual Achievement in Comedy — Kate O'Flynn, "Widow's Bay" — Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information — "The American Revolution" — PBS

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch — "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" — CBS

Outstanding Achievement in Reality — "The Traitors" — Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming — "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" — Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming — "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical" — Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Animation — "Long Story Short" — Netflix

Outstanding International Series — "Squid Game" — Netflix

Career Achievement Award — Stephen Colbert

Heritage Award — "In Living Color"

About the TCA Awards:

The Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards honor exceptional programs and performances from the 2025-2026 television season. Winners were selected by more than 220 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, all of whom are members of the TCA. Visit tvcritics.org/tca-awards to see all of the past award winners.