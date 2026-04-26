"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: RZA, Andy Serkis, and More to Appear Week of April 27th

Plus, the cast of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" joins on two separate nights, Prime Focus topics cover global issues, and much more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of April 27th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of April 27-May 1:

Monday, April 27 Ashley McBryde (Wild) All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci on their return to the screen in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Tuesday, April 28 Chloe Cherry (Euphoria) Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, meets the humanoid robots at the center of a U.S.-China competition.

Wednesday, April 29 RZA (One Spoon of Chocolate) David Frankel, Aline Brosh McKenna, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen and Simone Ashley (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Prime Focus, featuring Deborah Roberts, spotlights Cherise Doyley who was forced into an emergency court hearing mid-labor to determine whether a Florida hospital could require her to have a C-section.

Thursday, April 30 Andy Serkis (Animal Farm) TikTalk with creator Carly Weinstein Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, sits down with the founders of KultureCity who train security at stadiums around the country to help change how the world approaches people with autism.

Friday, May 1 Julieta Venegas (Norteña)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.