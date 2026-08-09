"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Sepideh Moafi, Eric Goode, and More to Appear Week of August 10th

Prime Focus topics cover one year since National Guard troops were deployed to Washington, D.C., the trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of planning the murder of Tupac Shakur, and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of August 10th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of August 10-14:

Monday, August 10 Eric Goode (Monsters of God) FLO music group members Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer (single “Leak It” off new album Therapy at the Club)

Tuesday, August 11 Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt) Intocable (Intocable: Cultura Tour) Prime Focus, featuring Alex Presha, marks one year since President Trump ordered the deployment of thousands of National Guard members to support law enforcement in Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, August 12 Annabelle Wallis (Mutiny) Prime Playlist, featuring Rocsi Diaz, sits down with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr, who reflects on her rapid rise from posting covers on Instagram to becoming a two-time GRAMMY-nominated global artist with billions of streams

Thursday, August 13 Cloonee (Are You Still You?) Mo Gilligan (Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy)

Friday, August 14 Jeff Daniels (Brink of War) Prime Focus, featuring Aaron Katersky, dives into the Tupac Shakur murder case as the trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis gets underway, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



