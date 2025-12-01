"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Jeremy Renner, Tim Blake Nelson, and More to Appear Week of December 1st

The show also welcomes Sofia Carson, Jessie Buckey, Chloe Zharo, Herm Edwards and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of December 10th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of December 1-5:

Monday, December 1 Sofia Carson (UNICEF ambassador, Giving Tuesday) Herm Edwards breaks down NFL Weekend and Monday Night Football (Hangin’ with Herm) Prime Focus TBA All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Jeremy Renner (his life-changing accident, his new outlook on life; Mayor of Kingstown).

Tuesday, December 2 Tim Blake Nelson (Superhero) Prime Focus, featuring Alex Presha, sits down with Brian Freeman to dive into his viral Cadillac Chronicles series

Wednesday, December 3 Michael Chernus (Severance) Prime Playlist, featuring Gio Benitez, talks with Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Young Miko about her sophomore album Do Not Disturb.

Thursday, December 4 Jessie Buckley and Chloé Zhao (Hamnet) Del Water Gap (Chasing The Chimera) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, December 5 Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.