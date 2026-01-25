"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Sam Calflin, Kali Reis, and More to Appear Week of January 26th

Prime Focus covers anti-government protesters fleeing Iran, Supreme Court Justice Kennedy's legacy and the future of the country

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of January 26th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of January 26-30:

Monday, January 26 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Ian Pannell, reports on the ongoing anti-government protesters who recently fled Iran as the death tolls and injuries continue to rise

Tuesday, January 27 Sam Claflin (Vanished) Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed (Retribution: A Former US Marine’s Harrowing Journey from Wrongful Imprisonment in Russia to the Front Lines of the Ukrainian War) Prime Focus TBD

Wednesday, January 28 Kali Reis (Mercy) Prime Focus TBD

Thursday, January 29 Michael Urie (Shrinking) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, interviews retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy about his legacy as the decider in some of the biggest cases in generations, from Bush v. Gore to same-sex marriage, and the future of the country and rule of law under President Trump

Friday, January 30 Caleb Silver (Editor-in-chief of Investopedia; Getting finances in order and planning for the new year)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.