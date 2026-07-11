"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Derulo, and More to Appear Week of July 13th

Plus, Anthropic's Daniela Amodei joins the show, and Prime Focus topics explore Native American tribes working to preserve their native languages, Russia sending Africans to fight in Ukraine, the SOUL Act, and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of July 13th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of July 13-17:

Monday, July 13 Jessica Henwick (Silo) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, highlights Native American tribes who are racing against the clock to save their native languages, including the Cherokee who are spending more than $20M each year on immersion schools for their youth and health and housing programs for the elderly who are the last native speakers All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Lin-Manuel Miranda for a deep dive on his career on screen and stage and his return to the live-action Moana

Tuesday, July 14 Daniela Amodei, Anthropic COO and sister of co-creator Dario Amodei, on the company’s efforts to use their AI products to design a library of teaching skills and better analyze student assessment data in order to create curricula targeted to individual students Prime Playlist sits down with Jason Derulo as he enters a new chapter of his career with his latest single, “Sexy For Me,” and upcoming album, The Last Dance (Part 1) Prime Focus, featuring Patrick Reevell, investigates how Russia is luring Africans with false promises of civilian jobs before sending them to fight in Ukraine

Wednesday, July 15 Malia Baker (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, reports on a difficult chapter of American history by exploring the contradiction between Thomas Jefferson’s declaration that “all men are created equal” and the fact that he enslaved hundreds at Monticello and fathered children with enslaved woman Sally Hemings

Thursday, July 16 Prime Focus, featuring Alex Presha, spotlights foster youth who helped create the SOUL Act, revolutionary legislation giving young people in the foster system a voice in choosing their own families

Friday, July 17 Guests TBA



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