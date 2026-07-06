"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, and More to Appear Week of July 6th

Prime Focus topics cover the living descendants of an enslaved individual who built the White House, the Louisiana Purchase, and the Declaration of Indpenedence.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of July 6th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of July 6-10:

Monday, July 6 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Robin Roberts, sits down with the first confirmed living descendants of an enslaved individual who built the White House, connecting past and present and taking the descendants and viewers on an eye-opening journey that shines a light on how our nation’s capital came to be All Access with Linsey Davis features a conversation with composer Wynton Marsalis about the enduring legacy of jazz and its deep roots in American culture

Tuesday, July 7 Former United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Prime Focus reports from Louisiana, tracing the story of America along the Mississippi River — from the economic engine of New Orleans and the legacy of the Louisiana Purchase to the brutal realities of slavery that powered a growing nation

Wednesday, July 8 Kerry Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Kara Young, Danielle Pinnock, and Whitney White (The Whoopi Monologues) Prime Focus, featuring Pierre Thomas, examines how the Supreme Court has interpreted the Declaration of Independence’s immortal words “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” tracing the evolving question of who is entitled to America’s unalienable rights

Thursday, July 9 Rashida Jones and Will McCormack (The Invite)

Friday, July 10 Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



