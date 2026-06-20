"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Laverne Cox, Zac Brown, and More to Appear Week of June 22nd

Prime Focus topics cover a fight to protect flamingos and a coastal lagoon from a luxury resort, AI chatbots for therapy, and the activist order Sisters of the Perpetual Indulgence.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 22nd. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 22-26:

Monday, June 22 Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer (AC Barbeque: The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling) Prime Focus, featuring Patrick Reevell, follows how a fight to protect flamingos and a fragile coastal lagoon from a luxury resort tied to Jared Kushner has grown into a mass protest movement challenging who benefits from Albania’s tourism boom All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Laverne Cox for a conversation about her new memoir, Transcendent

Tuesday, June 23 Guests TBA

Wednesday, June 24 Tiktalk with creator Stef is the Chef Prime Focus, featuring Reena Roy, examines the growing use of AI chatbots as therapy tools and one family’s lawsuit where they argue ChatGPT is to blame for their son’s suicide

Thursday, June 25 Musicians Waka Flocka and Chase Matthews (Hard Liquor) Zac Brown Prime Focus follows the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which began in late 1970s San Francisco as “nun drag” and grew into a global activist order, eliminating stigmatism and spreading joy in over 12 countries through protest, activism, religious imagery and ceremony

Friday, June 26 Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



