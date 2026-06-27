"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Cast of "The Bear" and More to Appear Week of June 29th

Prime Focus topics look back at 250 years of American history, spotlighting Frederick Douglass, Colonial Williamsburg, Thomas Jefferson, and New Orleans as the birthplace of jazz.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 29th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 29-July 3:

Monday, June 29 Campbell Burns (Vacations lead singer; Holy Grail tour) Prime Focus TBD All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with the cast of The Bear to discuss the show’s fifth and final season

Tuesday, June 30 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Jay O’Brien, takes a look at the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass by exploring his historic home in Washington, D.C., speaking to park rangers about his significance, and tracing his remarkable journey from slavery to becoming an influential voice for equality

Wednesday, July 1 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Jay O’Brien, brings viewers unfettered backstage access to Colonial Williamsburg in advance of America’s 250th birthday, seeing firsthand the complexities of convincingly playacting roles such as a “freed Black man” or (slaveholder) Martha Washington in 2026

Thursday, July 2 Prime Focus, featuring Jay O’Brien, visits Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello to examine how the author of the Declaration of Independence helped shape America’s ideals of liberty while also enslaving hundreds, including Sally Hemings and her descendants

Friday, July 3 Prime Focus, featuring Linsey Davis, traces the deep cultural roots of New Orleans as the birthplace of jazz, as musicians like Jon Batiste, Wynton Marsalis and pioneer Louis Armstrong use jazz as a powerful symbol of democracy, identity and the American story



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



