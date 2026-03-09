"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Jenna Dewan, Ken Jennings, and More to Appear Week of March 9th

Plus, count down to the biggest night in Hollywood with Oscars for the First Time segments that spotlight this year's nominees.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of March 9th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of March 9-13:

Monday, March 9 Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs) Cameron Crowe (Born to Bowl)

Tuesday, March 10 Jenna Dewan (The Rookie) Oscars® for the First Time… highlights the all-female sound design team from the film Sirât and their historic nomination at this year’s 98th Oscars

Wednesday, March 11 Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers (Reminders of Him) Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, meets the humanoid robots at the center of a US-China competition Oscars for the First Time… highlights Teyana Taylor and Wunmi Mosaku, their careers and how their nominations could result in a Black woman winning Best Supporting Actress three years in a row for the first time in the award’s 98-year history

Thursday, March 12 Ken Jennings (Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars) Shirley Chen (Slanted) Tiktalk with creator Nadya Okamoto Prime Focus, featuring Ike Ejiochi, follows two patients and their doctors to learn about the effects of ketamine as treatment for depression discuss Sinners and its history-making 16 nominations

Friday, March 13 Linsey Davis anchors live from the Dolby® Theatre red carpet with an Oscars preview, featuring Kelley Carter



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.