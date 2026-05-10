"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Lisa Kudrow, Karl Urban, and More to Appear Week of May 11th

Prime Focus topics cover the Strait of Hormuz, ivermectin as a potential cancer treatment, and the ongoing AI race between the U.S. and China.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of May 11th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of May 11-15:

Monday, May 11 Karl Urban (Mortal Kombat II) Prime Focus, featuring Maggie Rulli, highlights the compounding impacts of the Strait of Hormuz closure and how the jet fuel price spikes are threatening summer travel plans All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Lisa Kudrow to talk about her career, including her iconic roles in Friends and Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and the series finale of The Comeback.

Tuesday, May 12 Guests TBA

Wednesday, May 13 Rick Ross (RENAISSANCE OF A BOSS: Notes from a Creative Awakening) Lena Waithe and Jacob Latimore (The Chi) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, investigates ivermectin as a potential cancer treatment and speaks with famed New York Rangers alum Ron Duguay, who believes the drug has helped his cancer fight despite not being an FDA-approved cancer treatment.

Thursday, May 14 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Selina Wang, examines the ongoing AI race between the U.S. and China, as Washington debates how to curb China’s ambitions while AI is already deeply woven into everyday life in Beijing Prime Playlist speaks with South London-born singer-songwriter Joy Crookes (Juniper)

Friday, May 15 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter) Julieta Venegas (Norteña)



Where to Watch:

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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.