"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Paul Rudd, and More to Appear Week of May 18th

Prime Focus topics cover reality TV stars entering public service, children who could become "stateless" if an executive order is upheld, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation's efforts to protect U.S. capital landmarks.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of May 18th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of May 18-22:

Monday, May 18 French Montana and Max B (Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers) Prime Focus, featuring Juju Chang, takes a closer look at the reality television stars running for public office this year, and the history of celebrities, from Ronald Reagan and the Terminator to the host of The Apprentice, making the leap to public service All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson to discuss his new book, Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter

Tuesday, May 19 Guests TBA







Following Prime, ABC News Live will have special coverage of primary elections beginning at 11:00 p.m. EDT.

Wednesday, May 20 Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas (Power Ballad) Ariel Winter (Sofia the First: Royal Magic) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, speaks with two mothers who fear hundreds of thousands of children, including their own, could be rendered “stateless” if President Trump’s executive order to redefine who can be granted birthright citizenship is upheld by the Supreme Court later this spring

Thursday, May 21 TikTalk with creator Marc Sebastian Prime Focus, featuring Jonathan Karl, sits down with Carol Quillen, the president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, about why her organization moved to block construction of the proposed White House ballroom, joined a separate lawsuit to prevent alterations to the Kennedy Center, and why stopping President Trump’s unilateral efforts to reshape Washington’s most treasured landmarks should matter to all Americans

Friday, May 22 Hayden Panettiere (This Is Me: A Reckoning)



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