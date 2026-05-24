"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Alfre Woodard, Lena Waithe, and More to Appear Week of May 25th

Prime Focus topics cover an executive order on birthright citizenship that could render children "stateless," and the lasting effects of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of May 25th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of May 25-29:

Monday, May 25 Memorial Day programming

Tuesday, May 26 Martha Raddatz (The Hero Next Door: Stories of Patriotism and Purpose) Rocsi Diaz is in the kitchen with Chef Kwame Onwuachi for an exclusive look and taste of his newest restaurant Maroon

Wednesday, May 27 Lena Waithe and star Jacob Latimore (The Chi) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, speaks with two mothers who fear hundreds of thousands of children, including their own, could be rendered “stateless” if President Trump’s executive order to redefine who can be granted birthright citizenship is upheld by the Supreme Court later this spring

Thursday, May 28 Poorna Jagannathan and Tan France (Deli Boys) Alfre Woodard (The Boroughs) Damario Solomon-Simmons (National civil rights attorney) TikTalk with creator Marc Sebastian Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, revisits the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, examining its lasting impact and the ongoing fight for recognition and justice more than a century later

Friday, May 29 Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.