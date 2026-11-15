"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Margaret Cho, AnnaSophia Robb, and More to Appear Week of November 16th

Prime Focus covers whether Jewish and Arab parties will work together to form Israel's next government, a debate about displaying the Ten Commandments in schools, the USO in South Korea, and how the military is utilizing AI technology.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of November 16th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of November 16-20:

Monday, November 16 Margaret Cho (Rocky Horror Show) Prime Focus, with Britt Clennett, reports on whether Israel’s Jewish parties will be willing to work with the country’s Arab parties to form Israel’s next government

Tuesday, November 17 Phillip Phillips (Let’s Go Far) Prime Focus, with Devin Dwyer, follows three Texas mothers from different religious backgrounds challenging a state law requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in public schools, arguing it violates religious and parental rights, and then the Christian activists delivering the displays, as the legal battle over religion in public education could ultimately return to the Supreme Court

Wednesday, November 18 Tinx (The Circle) Prime Focus, with Bob Woodruff, joins Ken Jennings and the USO in South Korea to meet American troops serving in the shadow of North Korea



Tune in at 8:00 p.m. EST for the second episode of American Valor, a three-part docuseries with Bob Woodruff, celebrating America’s active and retired service members on the 85th anniversary of the USO

Thursday, November 19 AnnaSophia Robb (I Play Rocky) Harry Richardson (The Gilded Age) Prime Focus, with Alex Presha, takes a look at how the military is utilizing AI, highlighting how the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg incorporates drones, AI-enabled networks and semi-autonomous vehicles into combat training/moving, using robots instead of soldiers to reduce American casualties on the battlefield

Friday, November 20 Lance Bass (The Legend of Mrs. Claws)



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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



