"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Steve Van Zandt, Taylor Momsen, and More to Appear Week of November 17th

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of November 17th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.



ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of November 17-21:

Monday, November 17 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring John Quiñones, shares a story of grief and joy with Uvalde shooting survivor Miah Cerrillo as she celebrates her quinceañera All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Van Zandt to reflect on his life and career

Tuesday, November 18 Big Freedia (Pressing Onward) Prime Focus, featuring Maggie Rulli, speaks with country music stars Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker about why they love performing in the UK and country music’s growing popularity in Europe

Wednesday, November 19 Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan 2) Taylor Momsen (For I Am Death)



Following Prime on Wednesday, Nov. 19, tune into Gut Check: The Foods We Eat at 8:30 p.m. EST, where Dr. Darien Sutton takes viewers on a revealing journey inside America’s food system.

Thursday, November 20 Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right) TikTalk with Erika Thompson aka The Bee Lady



Following Prime on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 8:30 p.m. EST, Rocsi Diaz spends a day in Miami with Latin music icon Daddy Yankee to talk about his return to music and the journey that led to his decision to lean more into his faith and sing more gospel-driven songs in The Playlist Presents: DADDY YANKEE: A HIGHER NOTE.

Friday, November 21 Michelle Carr (Nightmare Obscura: A Dream Engineer’s Guide Through the Sleeping Mind)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.