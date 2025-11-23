"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Benedict Cumberbatch, Mel Robbins, and More to Appear Week of November 24th

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of November 10th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

Monday, November 24 Herm Edwards (Monday Night Football; Hangin’ With Herm) Prime Focus TBA; All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with New York Times bestselling author and podcast host Mel Robbins (The Let Them Theory)

Tuesday, November 25 Russell Dickerson (Famous Back Home) Taylor Momsen (For I Am Death) Prime Focus TBA

Wednesday, November 26 Benedict Cumberbatch and Dylan Southern (The Thing with Feathers) Chloe Flower (She Composed: The Holidays) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, November 27 Holiday programming

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.