"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Jaalen Best, Paris Paloma, and More to Appear Week of November 2nd

Tuesday's episode will be devoted to Election Night coverage, and Prime Focus topics cover: the affordability crisis in Las Vegas and the Army's new approach to fitness and dining at Fort Bragg.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of November 2nd. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of November 2-6:

Monday, November 2 Carole Simpson (News Lady) Prime Focus, with Alex Presha, looks at how the affordability crisis is impacting workers, business and the overall city economy in Las Vegas following a drop in tourism and the hospitality workers who were counting on an economic boost from the no-tax-on-tips law

Tuesday, November 3 ABC News Election Night: Vote 2026

Wednesday, November 4 Prime Focus, with Alex Presha, takes a look at the Army’s modernized approach to military fitness and troop dining at Fort Bragg as they incorporate more holistic approaches to fitness, locally grown produce and whole-food options in the new campus-style dining facilities that fall in line with Defense Secretary Hegseth’s focus on military fitness

Thursday, November 5 Jaalen Best (The Greatest) Paris Paloma (The Fatal Flaw) Prime Focus TBD

Friday, November 6 Ashe (Girl of Your Dreams) TikTalk with CG5



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



