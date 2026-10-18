"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Pusha T, Katt Williams, and More to Appear Week of October 19th

Plus, Michigan Senate candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers, Sasha Alex Sloan, Wynonna Judd, and others join the show.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of October 19th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of October 19-23:

Monday, October 19 All Access with Michigan Senate candidates Abdul El-Sayed (D) and Mike Rogers (R) Prime Focus TBD

Tuesday, October 20 Katt Williams (Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines) Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T. Exiles) Prime Focus TBD

Wednesday, October 21 Pusha T (Grindin’ Coffee) Sasha Alex Sloan (And The Crowd Goes Mild) Prime Focus, with Alex Presha, takes a look at the Army’s modernized approach to military fitness and troop dining at Fort Bragg as they incorporate more holistic approaches to fitness, locally grown produce and whole-food options in the new campus-style dining facilities that fall in line with Defense Secretary Hegseth’s focus on military fitness

Thursday, October 22 Wynonna Judd (The Hard Truth) TikTalk with CG5 Prime Focus, with James Longman, TBD

Friday, October 23 Chef Melissa King (The Girl Who Would Become King: A Memoir) TikTalk with Chef Kevmo



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



