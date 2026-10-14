Another Ship: Disney Cruise Line Japan Reveals New Ship Name
That's the best idea you've had all day!
Just days after we learned more about Disney Cruise Line's next ship, another ship now has an official name.
What's Happening:
- Today, Oriental Land Company and Oriental Land Cruise Company revealed the moniker for the Disney Cruise Line Japan ship.
- The vessel will officially be known as the Disney Imagination.
- A press release promises that the ship will live up to its name and will be filled with the power of "imagination" — which, as they note, is at the heart of Disney's storytelling.
- The company also states that guests will be able to immerse themselves "in the world of Disney magic, wonder, and fantasy."
- In addition to the name, OLC also revealed the stern character: Ariel (joined by Sebastian).
- Aboard the ship, guests will encounter Disney Characters in exclusive cruise attire.
- Of course, there will also be plenty of entertainment, approximately 30 food and beverage venues, exclusive merchandise, and more.
- The Disney Imagination is expected to set sail starting in spring 2029, with a primary homeport at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal.
My Thoughts:
- Of all of the cruise ship names that fans have predicted over the years, "Imagination" has to be near the top of the list.
- Naturally, when domestic Disney fans hear that name, they think of Figment.
- Considering that this new ship will be based in Japan (which is a long way from EPCOT), it's unclear whether the purple dragon will appear.
- Then again, if he did, I'm sure guests on the Disney Imagination — even those who may not be familiar with him beforehand — will learn to love him.
What They're Saying:
- Natacha Rafalski, President of Disney Signature Experiences: "Today’s announcement of the Disney Imagination marks a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Disney Cruise Line and in our long-standing relationship with Oriental Land Group. We are honored to extend the magic of Disney cruising to fans in new markets and create opportunities for Japanese guests to experience a Disney vacation at sea."
More Disney Cruise News:
- Boba Beverages Arrive Aboard Select Disney Cruise Line Ships
- "Laughing Place On Location" Embarks on the Disney Wish to Learn All About the Disney Believe
- Duffy and Friends Breakfast Experience Coming to the Disney Adventure Starting Next Week
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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