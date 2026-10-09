Duffy and Friends Breakfast Experience Coming to the Disney Adventure Starting Next Week
Disney Adventure cruisers have a new way to meet Duffy and his pals during a new dining experience.
A new dining experience with Duffy and Friends is coming to the Disney Adventure very soon.
What’s Happening:
- Duffy and Friends are already a part of the new Disney Adventure cruise ship, in the form of the "Duffy and The Friend Ship" show and a dedicated gift shop, but now fans will have a new way to get up close with the gang.
- A character breakfast featuring Duffy and Friends is coming to the Hollywood Spotlight Club beginning October 15 for breakfast. Duffy and Friends will visit guests during their meal and each participant receives a mystery keepsake pin, with additional pins available for purchase.
- Reservations are required, subject to limited availability, and there is an extra fee. Character appearances may vary.
- Guests can book the breakfast onboard via Guest Services on Deck 6 or through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app starting October 15. For sailings beginning November 2, advance reservations via the app are expected to become available from October 19.
- The experience is priced at approximately US $55 for adults (13 and over), US $40 for children aged 3–12, with children under three dining for free, according to Travel Weekly Asia.
- Fans are even invited to wear their Duffy-themed apparel and accessories to enhance the experience.
Disney Cruise Line Reveals All About the Disney Believe:
- Bookings for the Disney Believe will open on October 18, with a maiden voyage set for December 18, 2027.
- The ship will offer pubs/lounges themed to the sea and the stars.
- Meanwhile, another lounge is Snow White-inspired.
- A new Frozen dining venue starring Oaken was also revealed.
- Another venue on the Believe is Gazelle, inspired by Zootopia.
- Do you believe in the power of coffee?
- In terms of entertainment, Tangled: The Musical will perform on the ship.
- Plus, Encanto is getting a stage adaptation for the Believe.
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