Boba Beverages Arrive Aboard Select Disney Cruise Line Ships
Guests can find the new drinks at Wheezy’s Freezies on three ships and Frozone Treats aboard the Disney Fantasy, with availability varying by sailing.
Boba lovers, get ready to sip your way through your next Disney cruise! Disney Cruise Line has introduced a new lineup of boba beverages aboard select ships, giving guests another sweet treat to enjoy while sailing the high seas.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line shared the news on Instagram, teasing the new offerings with the caption, “To boba and beyond,” alongside photos of colorful drinks topped with the signature chewy tapioca pearls.
- Guests sailing aboard the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny can look for the new beverages at Wheezy’s Freezies.
- Meanwhile, guests aboard the Disney Fantasy can find the drinks at Frozone Treats. Disney Cruise Line notes that availability may vary by sailing, so guests should check onboard for the latest offerings.
- Boba beverages from Wheezy’s Freezies appear to be available in souvenir cups featuring the venue’s logo, presumably for an additional charge.
- Another photo shows the drinks served in barrel-shaped cups emblazoned with the Disney Cruise Line logo, offering a second look at the new beverage presentation.
- While Disney Cruise Line has not yet shared a full menu or confirmed the available flavors, the photos suggest a variety of options for boba fans. Some drinks appear similar to familiar favorites such as classic milk tea, matcha, and taro, while others look to feature assorted fruit tea flavors.
- Boba beverages add to the range of specialty drinks and treats guests can discover while sailing with Disney Cruise Line. With the new offerings now appearing at select onboard locations, guests may have a tough time choosing just one.
- For those planning an upcoming voyage, be sure to check Wheezy’s Freezies or Frozone Treats aboard the applicable ships to see which boba beverages are available during your sailing.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- "Laughing Place On Location" Embarks on the Disney Wish to Learn All About the Disney Believe
- Duffy and Friends Breakfast Experience Coming to the Disney Adventure Starting Next Week
- Photos: Disney Believe Stateroom Artwork and Signs Inspired by "Moana," "Coco," and More
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