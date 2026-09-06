"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Ted Cruz, Laila Ali, and More to Appear Week of September 7-11

Prime Focus topics cover the 25th anniversary of 9/11 with a spotlight on identifying victims with genetic genealogy, an FBI agent at the Pentagon, America's Camp, and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of September 7th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of September 7-11:

Monday, September 7 TBA

Tuesday, September 8 Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) (Going Further: The Incomparable Clarence Thomas) Laila Ali (A Spark of Greatness: The Autobiography of a Fighter) Prime Focus, with Aaron Katersky, on how New York City is still working to formally identify all of the nearly 3,000 people killed at the World Trade Center and how for the first time the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the NYPD Detective Bureau have identified a 9/11 victim using genetic genealogy

Wednesday, September 9 Former Windows on the World worker Prime Focus, with Pierre Thomas, speaks exclusively with a former FBI special agent who was part of the evidence response team at the Pentagon in the wake of 9/11 and who is still in a fight against cancer linked to his exposure to the dangerous materials

Thursday, September 10 Prime Focus, with Stephanie Ramos, on how the 9/11 boat lift from Manhattan revolutionized modern emergency planning by showing that commercial and private vessels are a vital lifeline during disasters, with agencies like the U.S. Coast Guard integrating regional mariners into formal disaster frameworks

Friday, September 11 Sherri Shephard (Angel in the Rubble) Prime Focus, with Linsey Davis, speaks to three attendees of America’s Camp, which was created for children who lost their parents on 9/11, who, now as young adults, reconnect with one of the camp’s directors



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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



