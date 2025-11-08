"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Gloria Estefan, Ken Burns and More to Appear Week of November 10th

Prime Focus topics include the ICE raid on the Hyundai factory in GA; Veterans Day; if prison inmates sue state officials if the right practice religion has been violated.

What’s Happening:

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.



ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of November 10-14:

Monday, November 10 U.S. Rep. James Clyburn (The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressman Who Shaped A Nation) Michael Shannon (Nuremburg) Prime Focus, featuring Selina Wang, interviews a Korean worker who was wrongfully detained during a recent ICE raid on a Hyundai-LG Energy Solutions factory in Georgia All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Gloria Estefan to reflect on her long-standing career and new musical Basura, which she scored with her daughter, Emily

Tuesday, November 11 Rob Riggle (Grit, Spit, and Never Quit: A Marine’s Guide to Comedy and Life) Prime Focus, featuring Aaron Katersky, highlights the courage, sacrifice and service of the men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces



Following Prime on Tuesday, Nov. 11, tune into the powerful documentary Call to Serve, in partnership with Ford Motor Company, in honor of Veterans Day at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Wednesday, November 12 U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (Unfettered) Ken Burns (The American Revolution) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, November 13 Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, investigates whether prison inmates can sue state officials if they believe their right to practice their religion has been violated following a court case concerning a Rastafarian inmate whose dreadlocks were forcibly cut by prison guards

Friday, November 14 Guests TBA



