Meet ABC's Newest Bachelor Ahead of 30th Season Premiere Next Year

And for the first time in a long time, they've turned their eyes to the football field once again.

After quite some time, America can meet their new Bachelor as ABC reveals the leading man for the return of the hit reality series next year.

What’s Happening:

The 30th season of ABC's hit reality competition series, The Bachelor, has chosen its latest leading man.

The network has officially revealed that Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will be the Bachelor for the reality series’ milestone 30th season.

The network has officially revealed that Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will be the Bachelor for the reality series’ milestone 30th season. The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate this season, marking the return of the series after nearly two years off the air.

The premiere is set for Sunday, March 21, 2027 at 8:00 PM ET/PT and will also be available on Hulu the next day.

Hartman: