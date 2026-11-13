Meet ABC's Newest Bachelor Ahead of 30th Season Premiere Next Year
And for the first time in a long time, they've turned their eyes to the football field once again.
After quite some time, America can meet their new Bachelor as ABC reveals the leading man for the return of the hit reality series next year.
What’s Happening:
- The 30th season of ABC's hit reality competition series, The Bachelor, has chosen its latest leading man.
The network has officially revealed that Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will be the Bachelor for the reality series’ milestone 30th season.
- The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate this season, marking the return of the series after nearly two years off the air.
- The premiere is set for Sunday, March 21, 2027 at 8:00 PM ET/PT and will also be available on Hulu the next day.
Hartman:
- Sam Hartman, 27, plays professionally in the NFL for the Washington Commanders as their quarterback.
- While he is getting ready to hand out roses in the new season of the hit series, he has also set a number of ACC records as a standout alum of Wake Forest and Notre Dame, including most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games.
- Hartman also has won over fans in the documentary series, QB1: Beyond the Lights, becoming a heartthrob in his own right thanks in large part to his charisma.
- The selection of Hartman as The Bachelor is a bit of a return to form for the series, which has largely chosen their leads from within The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise or in reality television in recent seasons. In past seasons, the series has selected football players like Matt James and Jesse Palmer, but Hartman's status as an active pro could lend itself well to a bit of synergy as we approach Disney's first big Super Bowl broadcasting event just ahead of the season premiere in February,