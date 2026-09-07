Super Soldier Cricket and One Hot Potato in Season Five's Second Episode of "Big City Greens"

The second episode of season five of Big City Greens gets a little outlandish but keeps the spirit of the show alive as Cricket becomes a super soldier (kind of), and Bill takes on Mass Produce.

Fitness Test

The kids are all at the Big City Community Center with Community Sue making her first appearance this season. The kids are all rounded up because the kids need to take the Mayoral Fitness Test in what might be the most triggering episode of Big City Greens for children of the 90s who are grown and watching this show with their kids...or just watching the show.

In attendance, a coach-type figure named Mr. Brawn, who might have a secret agenda to this whole mayoral fitness test. Cricket is very excited about it, but all the other kids are not - especially Remy. However, Remy has a full slate of excuses to get out of each and every challenge that is part of the Mayoral Fitness Test, so he - to Mr. Brawn's displeasure - does not have to participate in any of them. However, as the kids partake in the challenges - the rope climb, the sit and reach, and the long jump - it comes to light that those who actually participated get a certificate of completion.

Except for Remy, because he didn't actually complete the exercises. Sure, he had the stack of excuses, but he didn't actually complete the exercises so he doesn't get a certificate. Remy is a collector and a completionist, and needs to get one of those certificates. So, he goes straight to the Mayor Hansock himself to get one of the certificates - only problem is that he is on a limited amount of time while the mayor preps for his vacation.

Back with Mr. Brawn, it seems that this guy has found what he is looking for in Cricket, scanning fitness test results and then showing them off to a secret agency. There, a General and his Scientist (guest stars Clark Gregg and Cobie Smulders, respectively), see the results and know they have a new candidate. Cricket is then taken (with his vision covered) to the facility as a candidate to become a new super soldier. Cricket agrees, imagining himself as this incredibly huge, fit, large man and while on the machine ready to be transformed, a last minute move causes the transformation to only target his single leg.

His leg becomes this single entity about three times the size of the rest of his body, and the result is pure chaos as Cricket kicks about the top secret facility. Eventually, the duo decides he is not the perfect candidate after all, and have the procedure reversed before dumping Cricket back out on to the streets.

Remy gets to the mayor who passively hands him a certificate, but Remy feels like he didn't earn it, so he attempts to return it to the Mayor who is terrified of the tenacity of the kid, running from him while going to his vacation.

Remy is persistent on catching up with the Mayor, and in turn does the full equivalent of the mayoral fitness test trying to get to the mayor, eventually sliding his certificate under a doorway and losing it forever.

Tilly points this out, but not to worry - after Cricket rejoins them after his adventure, he still has his certificate and - dismissive of his own little side adventure - gives to Remy, who scratches out Cricket's name and adds his own.

The Farmies

It's back to Smalton for the first time in Season Five, where the town is holding the annual Farmie awards. The Farmies honor the best in farming, and Bill hopes to win the big award. While exploring the guest list and their booths at the awards show, Bill notices that Mass Produce is also under consideration for the award, sending him into a panic.

Plus, a big reveal for fans of lore - Mass Produce was the company that put Green Family Farms out of business to begin with, sending Bill and the kids back to Big City to live with Gramma in the first place. If Mass Produce wins tonight, that will just be another humiliation for him - and small farmers everywhere.

As she is browsing the other farm booths at the Farmies, Tilly finds Pete's Potatoes, and his prize potato that look remarkably like a traditionally handsome man - whom she calls one hot potato.

Throughout the episode, Tilly is seen conversing with the potato, who she imagines is talking back to her with a voice that sounds remarkably like Chad Michael Murray. While her mom, Nancy, at first assumes Tilly is smitten with another boy at the Farmies - with the big reveal that she is chasing a potato (named "Russet") - she attempts to have her daughter see a bit of reason, causing Tilly to steal and run off with the prize potato.

Tilly have a conversation with the potato (again, in her own head), with Russet telling her that she needs to take him back, leaving her brokenhearted but understanding.

Elsewhere, Mass Produce is trying to buy the judges votes with swag and a bit of razzle dazzle that Bill feels is not only unfair, but is a tactic that he himself cannot match. Taking some advice from Cricket himself, Bill decides to razzle dazzle the judges himself with a song that is completely over the top about how humble he is in a great bit of irony.

The two agents from Mass Produce respond by pulling out a giant TV screen that gives is a propaganda piece about how wholesome their farm is, in a very corporate and stylized manner. The video message also includes a bit of a jab towards Bill, which sees the crowd (and judges) turn on him.

Bill finally explodes, going off on a rant about how big companies always step on and squash the little guy. Not to worry though, the judges don't give the big award to Mass Produce, but instead to Pete's Potatoes with Russet taking him the big, final award.

While Bill may not have taken home the big award, he was more excited that Mass Produce lost and might even be happier about that than if he won himself.

And what will happen to Russet after the big win? Shield your eyes children, Pete is ready to turn that hot potato into some fresh french fries for the crowd.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and Disney+.