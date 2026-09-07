The Latest "Big City Greens" Introduces Us to a New Neighborhood After the Kids Get a New Toy and Dig Up the Park

The latest Big City Greens introduces us to a new neighborhood in Big City, after we see Bill hide a treasure for the kids that causes them to dig up the entire park.

Metal Heads

Bill takes the kids with him to the store, where Cricket and Tilly spot a new metal detector, which advertises that they could find buried treasure with the help of the new item. Of course, as kids do, they demand that their father buy the metal detector for them.

While Bill initially scoffs at the idea of buying them the Metal Detector, knowing that they'd be done with it shortly after they wanted it, he notices that there is a five day return policy on the item - which could play out well knowing that the kids will grow tired of it quickly.

Afterward, Bill takes the kids to the park where they start to use the metal detector, only finding trash instead of fun treasure or even just money, as the metal detector advertised. As Bill is ready to gloat and brag that he was right to the kids, he realizes that they have been completely disheartened by the fact that they haven't found anything yet, losing their childlike wonder and hope.

As he sees the disappointment and discouragement across their faces, Bill opts to start hiding coins around the park for the kids to find, though disappointment strikes again when he runs out of coins. Desperate to keep them happy and full of wonder and joy, Bill eventually takes a large wad of cash out of his account at a nearby ATM, putting it in a metal can and burying in the park.

When Bill attempts to get the kids to find it with their metal detector, we realize that Bill has forgotten where he has buried it and becomes a panicked mess trying to find it, digging holes throughout the park. He thinks he found it and starts digging and digging, finding a piece of metal in the ground and driving his shovel right into it.

It's a water pipe. Now, water is spraying everywhere and Bill needs to come clean, telling the kids what he did to make sure they were happy and filled with wonder still. While the kids, at first, seem a bit put-off by this idea, they quickly come to the conclusion that other desperate dads must have done this before and might have also forgotten about cans full of cash. In turn, they start digging more throughout the park looking for cans of cash.

Back at the Gloria + Green Cafe, Gloria has ordered a new piece of furniture for the Cafe, much to Alice's chagrin. Though, the plush new seating could draw in more customers. Turns out, the furniture was cheap because its furniture designed to be placed into a dollhouse. However, Gloria - not one to fail or even own a mistake - comes up with a plan to use the furniture that spirals out of control. Similar to popular cat cafes, she opts to turn the couch into a part of a giant tube city for hamsters, making the cafe a hamster cafe. Though, the idea of rodents running throughout the restaurant - albeit in tubes - is not an appealing one.

All of Big City comes to life in the cafe through the Hamster tubes, even hamsters that resemble Alice and Gloria themselves. Hamster Alice is able to get away, escaping, with Gloria chasing it out of the cafe and into the city.

Eventually, Gloria chases the hamster into the park, where she discovers all the holes created by Bill and the kids, and finds the previously hidden can of cash for herself, proving (only to her) that she is great at making business decisions.

Potted Meat

Gramma Alice is being the same Gramma Alice we all know and love when spies Cricket and Tilly laying about on the sofa watching livestreams and enjoying all the luxuries of modern life that she finds to be lazy. Of course, she goes off the rails comparing this life to the one she led when they were a kid. Of course, the kids just pass this off as more Gramma stories and go about their day, saying that Gramma is over exaggerating and they can easily live like she did back in the day. And there lies our story, as Gramma now hatches a plan to throw them back into how she lived once upon a time.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Bill is telling Gloria about how he has finally got a spot at the farmers' market in Bougerly Hills - a glamorous, upscale, pretentious neighborhood. Gloria is stunned but also panicked - the area is known for a high-class fashion attitude that quite literally changes by the hour and there is no way in all of Big City that Bill will fit in there - even as the small town farmer he represents.

Gloria offers to help, as long as she can sell coffee there too. But to prepare, they go on a spending spree - they have to be dressed like the residents of Bougerly Hills to even be seen by the potential customers, otherwise they'll fade in the background and be invisible to them. The new outfits work, and they residents begin to buy their produce and coffee, raking in some money.

Back at home, Alice has taken away all the modern amenities and thrown the children into the proverbial darkness as Tilly and Cricket are made to live like the old days. Though the kids are finding it quite difficult, the duo refuses to admit defeat and stubbornly stay dealing with the inconveniences. Eventually, the kids discover Alice in her room, living with all the electricity and modern amenities while Gramma admits that this was a challenge for them - not for her. She already did her time. The kids do the one thing that triggers Gramma, and begins to call her soft - just like she did to them. She goes on a rampage, and plunges everything back a century, turning them all into savages.

Even when Remy shows up, they are basically all cavemen again, growing hungry and chasing a squirrel - prompting a quick exit from Cricket's best friend.

In Bougerly Hills, Bill and Gloria have made a pretty sum - but taking into account how much they spent out the outfits, they only actually made a couple of dollars. They also will have to buy new outfits once again, as the residents of Bougerly Hills have already deemed these outfits outdated and are once again unseen by the residents. They go home and find the family living in their "new" conditions, with their outfits prompting a reaction from the three. As such, Gramma, Tilly, and Cricket decide its the world that is soft, not them, and the three call off the strange challenge from Gramma, as they return to normal. Now, they just have to replace Gramma's glasses that were replaced by circular rocks with eye holes broken out.

This episode of Big City Greens is currently available on Disney Channel and Disney+.

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