Bluey’s “Verandah Santa” Brings Holiday Cheer with First-Ever Christmas Music Release

The new holiday EP features songs from Bluey’s first Christmas episode, a brand-new track, and a festive remix of the beloved theme tune.

Verandah Santa is coming to town! Celebrate this holiday season with Bluey’s first Christmas music release!

What’s Happening:

The first Bluey holiday EP is coming on November 7th, Bluey Verandah Santa!

This four-track release includes two songs from the show’s first Christmas episode, a brand-new song written for this release, and a Christmas version of the Bluey theme tune.

The full EP will be available on streaming platforms and CD beginning November 7th. The CD comes in special rectangular-shaped packaging with exclusive cover artwork designed by the Ludo Studio team.

Vinyl fans will also find a three-track 7” release (featuring the three songs from “Verandah Santa”) on a wide release white vinyl and a Walmart exclusive gold vinyl.

Bluey Verandah Santa is distributed by BBC Studios’ record label, Demon Music Group.

Track by Track Preview:

“Let’s Play Verandah Santa” - The recording is directly from the Bluey episode ‘Verandah Santa.’ Composer Joff Bush: “This is a truly great representation of an Australian Christmas! It was created using score from the original episode to make sure when you listen to this track you can feel like you’re back in the episode and playing along with Bluey and her family!”

“Verandah Santa” - The track is a take on the episode theme, working with Emma Dean and Joe Twist and adding elements played by Camerata - Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra. The Bluey Music Team: “We wanted to have a fun take on Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic, ’The Nutcracker’ (one of our favourite pieces) because a fun Christmas needs fun music! We also wanted a 50s Disney-esque sound like some of our favorite Christmas records.”

“I Don’t Have a Chimney (featuring Emma Dean)” - As well as the title track, this is a brand-new song on the EP. Composer Joff Bush: “We found ourselves writing the lyrics in the style of Emma’s young Santa-obsessed kids, resulting in many guffaws and grins! We had so much fun writing and recording this EP together.”

“Bluey Theme Tune (Christmas Version)” - A brand-new festive version of the Bluey theme tune. Composer Joff Bush: “We had heaps of fun adding to the original extended theme from the first album with snippets from other tracks like ‘Instrument Parade’ and some references to ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Joy To The World’ - and of course adding some fun percussion and other Christmassy flair!”



Pre-Order Links:

