New "Camp Rock 3" Character Posters Arrive
Wait...so that's NOT A Jonas?
A new set of character posters from the upcoming Camp Rock 3 have been revealed, highlighting the new cast of the film ahead of its debut next week.
What's Happening:
- New character posters featuring some of the cast of the highly anticipated new film, Camp Rock 3, have arrived.
- While long time fans may be sad that this new batch doesn't feature any member of the Jonas family, it shows that the gears have shifted into a new generation of Camp Rock campers and highlights the new characters that fans will meet.
- The posters feature the characters of Sage (Liamani), Rosie (Lumi Pollack), Fletch (Malachi Barton), Desi (Hudson Stone), and Cliff (Casey Trotter), each reminding us who they are with the "me" in "This Is Me" slashed out and replaced with their name.
- Each also seems to indicate their musical role, featuring their instrument of choice - with Sage featuring a microphone implying she's a vocalist.
- The posters also do their primary job - reminding us that Camp Rock 3 is coming out on August 13 on Disney Channel, and the next day on Disney+.
- When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.
- While these five posters seem to feature the main cast of the new movie, they are far from the only ones that will appear in the new production.
- Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas are all set to reprise their characters from the original Camp Rock films, alongside:
- Brooklynn Pitts (Callie)
- Ava Jean (Madison)
- Ella Lucas (Danielle)
- Orlando Lucas (Daniel)
- Sherry Cola (Lark)
- Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie)
- Along with these posters, fans can also now hear some tunes from the new film ahead of its release.
- Camp Rock 3 is set to debut on August 13 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.
- The Camp Rock 3 soundtrack is set to release on streaming platforms on August 14.
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