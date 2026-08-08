Photos/Video: Explore the New "Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live Action Reference" at Anaheim's Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center

The new exhibition was created in partnership with The Walt Disney Archives

Muzeo, a museum and cultural center in the heart of Downtown Anaheim is currently playing host to a truly unique exhibition, brought to life through a partnership with the Walt Disney Archives.

Opening today, August 8, 2026 and running through November 1, 2026, Disney fans of all ages can explore the new "Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live Action Reference".

The new exhibition was created and assembled for Muzeo by the Walt Disney Archives, and takes a closer look at the pursuit of character animation through a collection of rarely seen photographs of live performers and their animated counterparts.

The exhibition is structured around key themes that highlight the essential role of live-action reference in animation. It offers an in-depth look at how this technique enhances fluid movement, establishes a cohesive and balanced setting, captures realistic clothing and fabric, creates believable character performances as they interact with props, and ensures accurate proportions and behaviors for animals.

The exhibit features rarely seen archival photos and snapshots - celebrating the actors’ performances and the tenacious work of the animators - alongside other materials and plenty of interactive fun throughout. Assembled by the Walt Disney Archive, it also shines a light in to the creative process behind some of the most iconic and beloved animated films in movie history.

The new exhibit arrives at the Anaheim location just ahead of D23: The Ulitmate Disney Fan Event, which will also take place throughout a large swath of the city. Surely man Disney fans will want to head down the road past Disneyland to downtown Anaheim to check out this unique exhibit.

Eagle-eyed fans will surely notice a pair of shoes to arguably the person most recognized for her live-action reference performance - Margaret Kerry - who took on the role of Tinker Bell for animators to study for Peter Pan.

In fact, D23 Members will enjoy exclusive benefits throughout the run of the exhibition, including discounted admission and access to specially curated programs and events accompanying the exhibition.

During a special preview, director of the Walt Disney Archives, Becky Cline, was also on scene.

Muzeo is open Wednesday - Sunday, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. For more information, be sure to check out the official site for tickets, address, and more information so you can visit the exhibition for yourself. You can also take a full walk-through of the exhibit in our video below.

Following the world premiere at Muzeo, the exhibit will travel to additional venues, making this Anaheim location the launching point for this traveling presentation. Future locations are set to be revealed in the future.