Chibi Cheetah Girls, Chibi Cheetah Sisters as Disney Channel Puts Classic DCOM Into Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short
We hope you liked the dog in the original film.
Disney Channel has dropped the newest As Told By Chibi adaptation, and for it, we're heading back to 2003.
What's Happening:
- The latest Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived and this time we're getting another As Told By Chibi adaptation. This time, we're taking on the classic Disney Channel Original Movie, The Cheetah Girls.
- The original movie premiered back in 2003, becoming one of the network’s most popular early original movies and helped launch a major franchise with sequels, albums, and tours.
- In it, we follow four teenage in New York City who form a singing group called "The Cheetah Girls." When a record producer offers them a chance at stardom, they discover the deal might change their music and identity, and the girls must decide whether fame is worth sacrificing their friendship and authenticity. Oh and did we mention the dog?
- Well, now we get to recap the film in about a minute and half in the popular Chibi format.
- While the movie's highlights are touched upon in the fun, animated way, we spend a lot of time on a key scene toward the end of the film when the dog ends up in a hole at a construction site - after the girl's had a falling out and broken up their group. To get the dog out, the group comes together, singing to calm the dog and allow him to be rescued.
- You can check out the cute fun in the full short below.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia.
- The Cheetah Girls originally premiered back in 2003 on the Disney Channel, based on a book of the same name. The Disney Channel Original Movie starred Raven-Symoné as Galleria, Adrienne Bailon as Chanel, Kiely Williams as Aqua, and Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda.
- The movie became one of the most-watched DCOMs of the early 2000s, spawning two sequels and even a live concert tour. The group even released additional albums as a real-life musical act.
- You can see more of the Chibi Tiny Tales at our archive.
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