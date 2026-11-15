Head to a Not-So-Mad Tea Party in the World of "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short
Such whimsy becomes such terror in an instant!
The streak of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland shorts continues with the debut of another new entry in the Chibi Tiny Tales universe.
What's Happening:
- Another new entry in the hit Disney Channel short form series, Chibi Tiny Tales, has arrived, and we're once again heading to the world of Disney's Descendants for a quaint little tea part.
- This new chibi short features Chessy from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland as the mischievous feline turns a tea party that into a miniature terror‑filled romp.
- Thanks in large part to the "Eat Me" biscuits and "Drink Me" tea that Wonderland is known for, Red, Chloe, Pink, and Luis are all shrunk down into teacup size - dare we call it a "Mad Tea Party" a la the Disney Parks?
- As the teacups spin wildly out of control, they find themselves floating in a nearby stream, that at their size, contains a raging waterfall!
- Will someone, maybe even Chessy, save the day?
- Find out in the short below.
- In Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts is captured by Maddox Hatter, and Red, Chloe, and their new allies form an effort to rescue her mother and save Wonderland.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is now streaming on Disney+.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- This latest entry is part of the fan-favorite anthology of bite‑sized animated shorts, recasting popular Disney characters in super‑cute, chibi form.
- You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts over at our Chibi Tiny Tales landing.
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