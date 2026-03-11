The Helicopter Parent That Is Dr. Doofenschmirtz On Full Display in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short
Quite literally turning into a helicopter parent.
The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short has arrived and features an over-protective Doof making sure everything is nice and cute for his daughter, Vanessa.
What's Happening:
- Disney Channel has dropped the latest edition of their popular short form series, Chibi Tiny Tales, and this one, once again, comes from the world of Phineas and Ferb.
- In it, Dr. Doofenschmirtz's daughter, Vanessa, is chillin' at home and watching a movie. Sure, it's a horror film but Doof can't see anything other than his little girl watching the scary movie.
- As such, he creates a Cutie-inator - turning anything he shoots into something cute, adorable, and safe for children - even if they are in their mid to late teens like Vanessa is.
- This carries over not just to horror flicks, but also music festivals as well that Vanessa attends as Doof flies overhead in his helicopter--- oh, like a helicopter parent. Clever. Applause to the Disney TV Animation team.
- He even flies overhead as she gets a tattoo (temporary, of course) that he cutie-inates into a new "I love my dad" sticker. You might want to use the pause button here, as the name of the tattoo shop (and what he cute-inates it into) are definitely worth noting.
- Finally, Vanessa turns the tables on her father as she attempts to ride a flashy motorcycle, quite literally turning her dad into the helicopter parent that he is.
- Check it out in the full short below.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia.
- The new season of Phineas and Ferb, returning after more than a decade, just wrapped up on the network. The new season follows the inventive step brothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer, while Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers. Their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P – whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.
- You can see more of the Chibi Tiny Tales at our archive.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com