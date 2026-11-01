A Fairy Godmother Becomes A Scary Godmother in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short
It's another Chibi visit to the world of "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland"
Another Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived from the world of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and this time we find out what happens when a Fairy Godmother becomes a Scary Godmother.
What's Happening:
- Another entry in the popular Disney Channel Short-Form series, Chibi Tiny Tales, has arrived and in this one, we're once again heading back to the world of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
- In the newest Chibi Tiny Tales short, Chessy is up to no good again and this time, the cat tricks the Fairy Godmother into putting on an evil bracelet.
- In doing so, the Fairy Godmother becomes the SCARY Godmother.
- From there, the Scary Godmother terrorizes the rest of the crew from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland with various pranks and tricks.
- It's up to Chloe and Red to stop the Scary Godmother and get the bracelet off of her...before it ends up in another pair of hands.
- Did a Chibi Tiny Tales short just set up a sequel?!
- Find out in the full short below.
- In Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts is captured by Maddox Hatter, and Red, Chloe, and their new allies form an effort to rescue her mother and save Wonderland.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts over at our Chibi Tiny Tales landing.
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