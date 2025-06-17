Beloved Live Action “Lilo & Stitch” Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell Passes Away

Bell made appearances in the live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch", as well as in the television series "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum P.I".

David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor known for his role in the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, has passed away.

Jalene Kanani Bell, the sister of Bell, announced his passing in a post on Facebook where she did not reveal the cause of death. The post said, “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant, and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father."

In a tribute, Bells' sister added, “David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew. The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts. He went to Punahou and Kalani while our dad spoke Hawaiian so his ability to deliver lines with English understanding, Indigenous knowledge and Pidgin to da Max…made him a diamond in the rough. You can hear him over the PA system on arrival at Kona Airport where he loved working to create an awesome and safe customer experience."

Recently, Bell posted images from the set of Lilo & Stitch on Instagram, along with a video of his audition where he portrayed the character Big Hawaiian Dude. Additionally, Bell has appeared as Isaac in Season Five, Episode Four of Hawaii Five-0 and as Manu Saluni in Season One of Magnum P.I.

In May, Bell wrote on Instagram saying, “Now, Mahalo to everyone who worked on this film! I knew it would be special to attend a Cast and CREW screening and it didn’t disappoint! It was so awesome to see so many of the true stars in my opinion, our local crew in Hawaii."

Bell, originally from Kaimuki, attended Kalani High School, as indicated on his Facebook page. Before his passing, he resided in Waimea and served as an assistant airport superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole according to Variety.

Our condolences go out to his family.