Disney Celebrates America Review: Did The Quality Match The Ambition

The Walt Disney Company undertook an ambitious 25-hour live broadcast to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Led by ABC News, the special brought together resources from ESPN, National Geographic, local ABC affiliates, and other parts of the company to showcase celebrations taking place across the country. It was an enormous logistical undertaking and an impressive demonstration of Disney's ability to work across its many brands. The question, however, is whether the broadcast ultimately lived up to its potential.

I still remember watching ABC's millennium broadcast in 2000, anchored by Peter Jennings. More than a quarter century later, that remains one of the most ambitious live television events I have ever seen. Television has changed dramatically since then, and so has ABC News, making it especially encouraging to see Disney once again attempt a broadcast on that scale. For viewers who wanted to celebrate America's semiquincentennial from home, it was largely an enjoyable and worthwhile way to spend the holiday. At the same time, there are several lessons that could make a future effort even stronger.

Nearly everyone associated with ABC News seemed to play a role throughout the day. While that created an impressive sense of nationwide coverage, it also made many of the individual segments feel rushed. The production often seemed more interested in checking in everywhere than allowing viewers to truly experience anywhere.

A good example came during the midnight coverage from Gatlinburg, where viewers saw little more than a single parade float before the broadcast moved on. Rather than cutting to another correspondent standing inside a bar in New Orleans or Chicago, the production could have lingered just a little longer and allowed audiences to experience the atmosphere of the parade. Similar opportunities were missed throughout the day.

Even ABC’s sharing of ESPN's coverage of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest felt abbreviated. The competition itself was shown, but the broadcast quickly moved away without even airing the post-event interview with the victorious Joey Chestnut. Likewise, viewers watched a naturalization ceremony at Monticello, yet never actually saw the moment participants officially became American citizens. Martha Raddatz enthusiastically described a traditional canoe race in Hawaii, but the audience never got to witness it. Because severe weather forced many planned celebrations to be canceled across the country, I found myself wondering whether the producers would have benefited from slowing down and allowing the events that did happen to breathe rather than constantly racing to the next live shot.

The one exception was the evening celebration in Nashville, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. That portion of the broadcast received sustained attention and consequently felt much more immersive. The performances, crowd shots, and atmosphere allowed viewers to settle into the celebration instead of constantly jumping from city to city. I only wish more of the day's coverage had been given that same treatment.

Ironically, even Nashville wasn't allowed to finish naturally. Despite occupying roughly three hours of the broadcast, coverage ended before the grand finale of the fireworks display. After committing to a 25-hour event, would it really have hurt to extend the broadcast another ten minutes? It is difficult to imagine anyone wanting to watch everything except the conclusion of the fireworks. If additional time had been needed, perhaps the lengthy MrBeast promotional segment during the Nashville pre-show could have been shortened.

Despite those criticisms, the broadcast featured several standout moments. The strongest reporting often came from ABC's local affiliates, whose interviews and feature stories effectively captured the character of their communities. Steve Osunsami's thoughtful report on Thomas Jefferson managed to acknowledge historical complexity while remaining inspiring and celebratory, reminding viewers of the ideals that continue to shape the American experiment.

National Geographic also proved to be one of Disney's greatest assets. The network's explorers and storytellers highlighted the country's remarkable landscapes, scientific discoveries, and cultural diversity in a way that few organizations could replicate. Their contributions demonstrated the tremendous value of having National Geographic as part of The Walt Disney Company.

Another highlight was ESPN's two-hour edition of SportsCenter. Rather than feeling hurried, the program struck an excellent balance between sports news and Independence Day celebration. The show included thoughtful feature stories, updates on the day's sporting events, and entertaining live segments from Wrigley Field and a Savannah Bananas game. It felt complete in a way that many of the ABC News segments did not and served as an excellent example of how Disney's various brands can complement one another.

Ironically, the one thing that felt somewhat absent from a special titled Disney Celebrates America was Disney itself.

Early promotional materials indicated that the broadcast would feature fireworks from both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. Instead, those moments amounted to little more than passing shots. Mickey Mouse, arguably the company's greatest ambassador, was also surprisingly absent. I was especially surprised that viewers never saw Disneyland's daily Flag Retreat ceremony or many of the other patriotic traditions that take place in Disney parks on Independence Day, including performances by military bands. I certainly understand the operational challenges involved in broadcasting from parks during one of the busiest days of the year, but it seems there could have been opportunities to better showcase how Disney itself was commemorating the nation's milestone birthday.

Those critiques should not overshadow what Disney accomplished. Producing a seamless 25-hour live broadcast spanning the entire country is an extraordinary challenge, and there were far more successes than failures. More importantly, I hope Disney views this not as a one-time experiment but as the foundation for future cross-company broadcasts.

Major national anniversaries only come around every so often, but the concept itself has tremendous potential. Imagine ESPN's Super Bowl coverage expanding into a weeklong, company-wide celebration that incorporates ABC News, National Geographic, Disney Experiences, and the company's entertainment brands. Events of that magnitude are exactly where Disney's unmatched collection of assets can create something that no other media company could hope to duplicate.

Overall, Disney Celebrates America was a fun and worthwhile way to spend the holiday. More than anything, it demonstrated what becomes possible when the various parts of The Walt Disney Company work together toward a common goal. No other media company possesses this combination of news, sports, documentary storytelling, entertainment, and theme park experiences. While I certainly have notes for next time, I hope Disney doesn't wait another 25 years before attempting another broadcast of this scale. If this was the first chapter, the sequel has the potential to be something truly special.



