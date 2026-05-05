Disney Launches Back to School Campaign with DonorsChoose Themed Around "Sofia the First: Royal Magic"

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Disney has partnered with the education nonprofit DonorsChoose to help classrooms in all 50 states by matching public donations for arts and storytelling resources.

What's Happening:

The new campaign was kicked off today thanks to Yvette Nicole Brown, who serves as Vice Chair of the DonorsChoose Board, and also voices one of Sofia’s new teachers in the upcoming series Sofia the First: Royal Magic .

Beginning May 5, visit DonorsChoose.org/Disney2026 to support teacher-posted projects submitted by TK-1st grade educators in under-resourced schools nationwide, each outlining the supplies needed to bring learning experiences to life for young students.

Disney will match eligible public donations during this period, helping more students access the resources they need to foster imagination, confidence, and self-expression.

The campaign ties in pretty perfectly with Sofia the First: Royal Magic , which sees Sofia attend the Charmswell School for Royal Magic, learning how to master her magical powers. Whether navigating a new school, meeting new friends, or learning how to make decisions on her own, Sofia’s journey reflects that of all kids starting out at a new school and the educators who support them.