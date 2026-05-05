Disney Launches Back to School Campaign with DonorsChoose Themed Around "Sofia the First: Royal Magic"
Disney celebrates off Teacher Appreciation Week with the help of Yvette Nicole Brown and DonorsChoose.
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Disney has partnered with the education nonprofit DonorsChoose to help classrooms in all 50 states by matching public donations for arts and storytelling resources.
What's Happening:
- The new campaign was kicked off today thanks to Yvette Nicole Brown, who serves as Vice Chair of the DonorsChoose Board, and also voices one of Sofia’s new teachers in the upcoming series Sofia the First: Royal Magic.
- Beginning May 5, visit DonorsChoose.org/Disney2026 to support teacher-posted projects submitted by TK-1st grade educators in under-resourced schools nationwide, each outlining the supplies needed to bring learning experiences to life for young students.
- Disney will match eligible public donations during this period, helping more students access the resources they need to foster imagination, confidence, and self-expression.
- The campaign ties in pretty perfectly with Sofia the First: Royal Magic, which sees Sofia attend the Charmswell School for Royal Magic, learning how to master her magical powers. Whether navigating a new school, meeting new friends, or learning how to make decisions on her own, Sofia’s journey reflects that of all kids starting out at a new school and the educators who support them.
- Sofia the First: Royal Magic premieres May 25 on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. On Demand, and streams the next day on Disney+.
What They're Saying:
- Alyssa Sapire, Head of Disney Jr. Original Programming & Strategy: “Teachers play such an important role in helping lay the foundation for lifelong learning and growth — and principally, help kids discover what they are capable of. At Disney, storytelling is at the center of everything we do, and we’re proud to support educators who are creating spaces for imagination, creativity, and confidence to thrive in their classrooms every day.”
- Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose: “Often, teachers need the resources to encourage students to channel their talents and tell their own stories. This Teacher Appreciation Week, Disney is showing up for educators and giving TK-1st grade students the creative supplies they need to express themselves through their classwork. DonorsChoose is thankful to Disney for supporting educators and the power of storytelling in elementary school.”
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