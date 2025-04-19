Recap: "Doctor Odyssey" Returns to Its Roots (AKA Throuples)

Readers, at this point in time (episode 15), I didn’t think anything would surprise me anymore. We’ve had crazy illnesses, deaths, shark attacks, 9-1-1 crossover episodes, and a pregnant Shania Twain. Yet, when Max knocked on the front door of a simple suburban home only to find his twin? Reader, I gasped.

Max starts the week off by taking shoreleave to visit family and put all of his ducks (likely rubber) in a row. He frequently brings up his urge to always run away, so he wants time to consider if he’s finally ready to place some roots. Cut to the twin, played like The Parent Trap, and my apartment-shaking gasp. It felt like being slapped in the face with the shark The Fonz jumped over.

Another reason for Max’s at-home visit? A secret job interview, of course! He heads to the local hospital to see if becoming their chief of internal medicine would be the perfect fit. Luckily, the hospital is run by his own high school buddy. Unluckily, the hospital is in dire straits. Almost immediately, Max has to jump in and help a patient suffocating to death due to a punctured lung when the rest of the staff continue to follow bad protocol. With this episode and Max’s The Pitt, medical dramas are ready and willing to tell the American healthcare system to shove it.

However, Max quickly realizes that it isn’t his doctoral vibe. Luckily, his buddy understands and tries to calm his woes about his love for an unconventional lifestyle. (aka BOAT BABY BOAT!)

Back on board, Avery is put in charge of the Max-less cruise and is doing a great job. Rosie has a wicked large bit of machinery dropped on her foot, leading to some gnarly swelling and bruising that brings to mind a cooked beef tongue. While Tristan takes Rosie’s requests at face value, Avery talks some sense into her, leading to a saved limb and wonderful bedside manner.

Avery then runs into Spence (Mr. Shark Attack victim) and they chat about their past fling. However, Avery notices he’s walking weird and brings him back to the infirmary for some tests. Since nothing on this show can be simple (I want someone to just have a cold), due to a recent instance of undercooked pork, he has a parasitic infection that can turn deadly.

Lo and behold, Tristan shared the pork with Spence, leaving him fighting to not be put on the intense drug regimen to rid his body of the parasite. Probably not great to be a recovering alcoholic then have parasites using your body as a jungle gym.

Once given the pills, Tristan comes clean that he’s still in love with Avery. Once Max returns on board, he also tells Avery the reason he won’t be taking the on-land job is his love for Avery. And so, my friends, what does this mean? After all that baby drama…the throuple lives on! Huzzah!