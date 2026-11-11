Make Your Family Disappear or Keep Them Together for Special Screening of Christmas Classic at Dodger Stadium
Buzz, your girlfriend....is likely heading to the stadium to watch the movie on DodgerVision!
Dodger Stadium will transform into an open-air cinema this holiday season as fans are invited to watch the festive favorite Home Alone on the big screen from the outfield grass or field-level seats.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can head to a Los Angeles landmark as Dodger Stadium is opening their gates for a special screening of the beloved holiday classic, Home Alone.
- The classic film, from now Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, will be screened at the stadium and will also include pre-show fun prior to the screening of Home Alone on DodgerVision.
- Photo opportunities, bullpen pitching, behind-the-scenes tours, and a movie prop room will all be available until showtime or while supplies last, and are included with admission. Specialty concessions will also be available during the event.
- Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with two options: field‑level seats (around $35) or outfield grass (around $40). Attendees may bring blankets, cushions or non‑metal‑framed chairs. Inflatable furniture, bean bags and metal‑framed seating are prohibited.
- Children 3 and under enter free if seated on a guardian’s lap; separate ticket required if their own seat is needed. Parking is complimentary. Uber drop-off and pick-up is permitted through Sunset Gate A, which also serves as the main entrance for this event. Standard bag and security policies apply, including restrictions on bag types and sizes.
- You can get your tickets now over at the Official Dodgers Movie Night event page.
- The special screening of Home Alone will take place on Saturday, November 28. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the movie begins at 6 p.m. PT.
The Movie:
- Originally released back in 1990, Home Alone is one of the most successful and enduring family holiday films ever made.
- In the holiday classic, we follow 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) as he gets accidentally left behind while the rest of his (quite large) family travels to Paris for their Christmas Vacation.
- While Kevin loves having the house to himself at first, eating whatever he wants and watching whatever he wants, the experience takes quite a turn when a pair of inept burglars target the family home.
- Now, Kevin must defend his house and he uses an increasingly elaborate (and arguably frightening) series of booby traps that the bumbling burglars find themselves encountering as they try to make off with many of the family's belongings.
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