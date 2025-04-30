Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Gives Back to Over 1600 Veterans, Teachers, Children, and More With Performances of Disney's "The Lion King"
The audiences will feel the love from their community on those nights.
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando is getting ready for performances of Disney’s The Lion King, and using the occasion to give back to more that 1,600 members of the community.
What’s Happening:
- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida has announced that more than 1,600 veterans, teachers, children, first responders, families and social service groups will be invited to attend Disney’s The Lion King inside Walt Disney Theater, marking the largest community giveback in the arts center’s 10-year history.
- Since 2017, the arts center has purchased nearly 60,000 tickets to host guests for unique theater experiences.
- Throughout Disney’s The Lion King’s four-week Broadway run in downtown Orlando, 35 different organizations from three Central Florida counties will participate in nine community givebacks, including 29 newly engaged organizations in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.
- The first giveback kicks off tonight, April 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. with 230 students and their families. The experience includes complimentary transportation provided by GoPegasus, a pre-show reception with trivia, tickets to the show and a themed swag bag to bring home.
- During the show’s run, the arts center is hosting a variety of organizations and professionals - including new beneficiaries, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
- The giveback wraps up with City and County Day on May 17, 2025, when City of Orlando and Orange County Government elected leaders from all districts come together to highlight 13 community organizations they've selected to participate.
- Disney’s The Lion King is part of the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 24/25 season at the arts center.
- Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Lion King features one of Broadway’s most imaginative creative teams.
- Below is the full Community Giveback schedule:
Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 6 p.m.
- Academic Center for Excellence
- Aloma Elementary
- Dover Shores Elementary
- Robinswood Middle School
- United Foundation of Central Florida
Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 6 p.m.
- Dress for Success
- Foundation for Foster Children
- Habitat for Humanity
- Salvation Army
- NonPareil Institute
Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 6 p.m.
- Highlands Elementary
- United States Veteran Affairs
Wednesday May 7, at 7:30 p.m.
- Lake Gem Elementary
Friday, May 9, 2025, at 6 p.m.
- Orange County Sheriff's Office
- Osceola County Sheriff's Office
- Seminole County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 6 p.m.
- Orange County Public School Teachers
- Osceola County Public School Teachers
- Seminole County Public School Teachers
Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
- Castle Creek Elementary
- Spring Lake Elementary
Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
- Catalina Elementary
- Michigan Avenue Elementary
Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 11:30 a.m.
- Carver Middle School
- Clay Springs Elementary School
- Dover Shores Community Center
- Greater Malibu Groves Association
- Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County
- Lake Como K-8
- Lake Whitney Elementary School
- Legacy Middle School
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Rosemont Neighborhood Center
- Vista Lakes Elementary
- Your Name in Lights
- Youth Orchestra United
What They’re Saying:
- Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center: “We’re creating firsts, sparking joy and sharing moments that can inspire a lifelong love of the arts. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, our team is reaching more communities than ever— a true reflection of our promise to deliver Arts for Every Life."
