Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Gives Back to Over 1600 Veterans, Teachers, Children, and More With Performances of Disney's "The Lion King"

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando is getting ready for performances of Disney’s The Lion King, and using the occasion to give back to more that 1,600 members of the community.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida has announced that more than 1,600 veterans, teachers, children, first responders, families and social service groups will be invited to attend Disney’s The Lion King inside Walt Disney Theater, marking the largest community giveback in the arts center’s 10-year history.

Since 2017, the arts center has purchased nearly 60,000 tickets to host guests for unique theater experiences.

Throughout Disney’s The Lion King ’s four-week Broadway run in downtown Orlando, 35 different organizations from three Central Florida counties will participate in nine community givebacks, including 29 newly engaged organizations in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

The first giveback kicks off tonight, April 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. with 230 students and their families. The experience includes complimentary transportation provided by GoPegasus, a pre-show reception with trivia, tickets to the show and a themed swag bag to bring home.

During the show’s run, the arts center is hosting a variety of organizations and professionals - including new beneficiaries, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The giveback wraps up with City and County Day on May 17, 2025, when City of Orlando and Orange County Government elected leaders from all districts come together to highlight 13 community organizations they've selected to participate.

Disney’s The Lion King is part of the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 24/25 season at the arts center.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Lion King features one of Broadway's most imaginative creative teams.

features one of Broadway’s most imaginative creative teams. Below is the full Community Giveback schedule:

Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Academic Center for Excellence

Aloma Elementary

Dover Shores Elementary

Robinswood Middle School

United Foundation of Central Florida

Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Dress for Success

Foundation for Foster Children

Habitat for Humanity

Salvation Army

NonPareil Institute

Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Highlands Elementary

United States Veteran Affairs

Wednesday May 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Lake Gem Elementary

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Orange County Public School Teachers

Osceola County Public School Teachers

Seminole County Public School Teachers

Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Castle Creek Elementary

Spring Lake Elementary

Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Catalina Elementary

Michigan Avenue Elementary

Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 11:30 a.m.

Carver Middle School

Clay Springs Elementary School

Dover Shores Community Center

Greater Malibu Groves Association

Hispanic Heritage Network of Orange County

Lake Como K-8

Lake Whitney Elementary School

Legacy Middle School

Oak Hill Elementary

Rosemont Neighborhood Center

Vista Lakes Elementary

Your Name in Lights

Youth Orchestra United

What They’re Saying:

Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center: “We’re creating firsts, sparking joy and sharing moments that can inspire a lifelong love of the arts. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, our team is reaching more communities than ever— a true reflection of our promise to deliver Arts for Every Life."